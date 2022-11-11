Jones defeats Hedgecorth for Wash. Co. prosecutor's office

Area attorney John I. Jones IV defeated Incumbent Josh Hedgecorth in the Washington County's Prosecuting Attorney race in Tuesday's General Election.

While the votes still await official certification on Monday, the unofficial numbers indicate Jones came out on top by a substantial margin.

Of the 6,861 votes cast in Washington County, Jones received 5,203 (75.83%), with Hedgecorth earning 1,653 (24.09%).

Tuesday's victory for the Republican candidate means he will take office as the county's prosecutor in January. Hedgecorth, a Democrat, has served as Washington County's prosecutor since being appointed to the office in September 2011 by former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon. Before his appointment to the office, Hedgecorth had worked for the Missouri Public Defender's Office since 2004.

In a post-election statement, Jones expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Washington County and said he plans to work hard with county officials to ensure a safer community.

"You have spoken loud and clear, Washington County," Jones said. "I sincerely appreciate your support. I take the trust you've placed in me very seriously.

"I look forward to working together with law enforcement, the county commissioners, [prosecuting attorney's] office staff, and most importantly, you, the citizens of this county, to improve criminal justice and public safety outcomes in Washington County."

Jones said he hoped to work with the current administration to ensure a smooth transition, adding that he would serve every citizen as their county prosecutor, regardless of how they voted.

"Whether you supported me or not, I am here to serve," he said. "I intend to serve you wonderful folks with honor, distinction, diligence, and care. I'm truly humbled by the overwhelming support and the great responsibility you've placed on me. I sincerely hope to wear it well."

The Daily Journal reached out to Hedgecorth for comment on Thursday; however, he had yet to respond to the request as of Friday afternoon.

After the unofficial election results were published Tuesday night, Hedgecorth took to his campaign's Facebook page to convey his appreciation to those who had supported him this past year. He also took a moment to address some of his concerns and grievances.

Hedgecorth's Tuesday night campaign page statement read, in part, "People vote their party these days, plain and simple. Washington County is currently about 80% Republican. If Jesus was a Democrat, He couldn't get elected in Washington County.

"I just want to thank all my friends and family and supporters," he continued. "Your heartfelt words have really helped my family and me during a tough year. I'll never forget you. We couldn't have made it without you.

"I wanted to serve one more term even though I had started to hate this job and all the criticism and lack of gratitude that goes with it," he explained. "That was partly for the money -- it's a good salary for this area. I already have my pension, so that's no big deal. But I wanted to continue to help the victims in this county. I wanted to hand this over in 4 years to another experienced local criminal attorney. I didn't want all I've worked for over the last 11+ years to go down the tubes.

"However, that is what will now happen over the next several months," he said. "It's a shame. It's a shame that the majority of voters don't care about how well a person will do a job. They just care about the letter in front of their name. This county, state, and nation [are] in trouble. Both sides are way too divided and full of hate.

"For those who voted against me, you deserve whatever you get," he added. "For the losers and criminals who are taking such glee in my defeat, you will remain losers and criminals. That makes me smile, so thank you. I have a wonderful life and will continue to excel in whatever I choose to do next. I'm looking forward to getting out of politics and out of this fishbowl I've been living in. Live long and prosper."

The race for the county's prosecutor's office had been mired in court proceedings over the past few months after Hedgecorth contested Jones' eligibility for the position earlier this year.

In April, Hedgecorth filed a petition contesting Jones' eligibility to appear on the primary ballot, citing a failure to meet residency requirements.

In June, the circuit court subsequently ruled that Jones was not a bona fide resident of Washington County for at least 12 months prior to the Nov. 8 general election and, thus, not eligible for election. The initial ruling barred Jones' name from appearing on the primary election ballot; however, that judgment was amended two weeks later.

Later that month, the circuit court granted a motion made by Jones to amend the court's judgment, arguing that the matter was moot after June 7 as state statute prohibits the removal of a candidate's name from the ballot less than eight weeks before the date of the election. The court granted Jones' motion, entering an amended judgment that excluded the previous instructions for Jones' name to be removed from the primary ballot. The amended decision held that the Republican candidate was not a county resident for at least a year before the general election date.

According to certified election results from the Aug. 2 Primary Election, Jones received 2,138 votes out of the 2,718 Republican ballots cast in the county. Hedgecorth got 378 of the 470 votes cast by Democrats.

Jones began appealing the circuit court's amended judgment in the Missouri Court of Appeals in July, asserting that the circuit court erred by failing to dismiss Hedgecorth's petition because the election contest statute's mandatory deadlines and procedures for the issuance and service of the court summons and petition were not followed, which Jones believed deprived the circuit court of jurisdiction over the case. Jones had made a similar motion during the previous circuit court proceedings but had been denied.

In September, the appeals court handed down its judgment, noting that Hedgecorth filed his petition on April 21, and the circuit clerk's office issued a summons five days later on April 26. Jones was personally served with the petition and summons on May 5, 14 days after the petition was filed, according to court filings.

The appeal decision states in part, "...the fundamental issue before us is not whether the trial court had jurisdiction but whether the court had the authority under the applicable election contest statute to grant the relief Hedgecorth sought despite the failure to comply with the mandatory deadlines and procedures applicable to the issuance and service of the summons and petition.

"That failure is manifest because the summons was not issued on the same day as the petition was filed, and the summons and petition were not served in the time and manner required by section 115.579."

The appeals court ultimately concluded that the failure to strictly comply with the mandatory deadlines for the issuance of the summons and its service with the petition deprived the circuit court of the authority to proceed with the case and to disqualify Jones.