Jones to run for state rep

Ryan Jones has announced he is running as a Republican for state representative for District 115. The seat is currently held by Elaine Gannon.
A De Soto resident, Jones, 28, works for United Access. He previously worked for Americans For Prosperity.
He explained some the issues he is concerned about.
“Education is something I studied a lot in college, especially with Political Science,” he said. “Different forms of education that would work, what works in rural communities versus urban communities, and making sure that parents would have access to the best education for their children. That’s number one for me.
“Just making sure we have good business practices, to continue to grow our jobs and salaries for Missourians. Trying to figure out how to bring more new business. We are one of the worst states, around 2016, we are one of the last or dead last as far as new job growth. That’s something we’ve started to work on, especially with our governor, but it is something we need to continue to work on especially competing with other states.”
Concern for families and foster care are issues close to Jones.
“We have done a lot in the past couple of years with pro-life legislation. I’m extremely proud of everything they have done in the House, Senate and the governor,” he said. “Now we need to continue to share that conservatives are not just fiscally minded, but we also care about people and the issues surrounding them. With all the issues that surround foster children, drug-related and incarceration problems, things like that. That’s why I wanted to run, I know between life experience and different family members and people that have gone through those situations, that’s where I know I can have the most impact.”
Jones has an Associate’s degree from Jefferson County Community College and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from University of Missouri-Columbia. He is an NRA member, and a member of the Jefferson County Republican Club and Pachyderm Club. Jones attends God’s House Church in House Springs.
Jones also serves as a committee member of the Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation that deals with low-income housing programs.
“I have always tried to figure out what is the best way to serve my own community,” he said. “That’s why I decided to run.”
