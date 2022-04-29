Judge candidate in Wash Co. granted temporary injunction after name was to be taken off ballot

A candidate running for the associate judge position in Washington County filed a petition in court seeking injunctive relief after being told her name would be removed from the upcoming election ballot.

Area attorney Lacey Ann Nickelson filed as a candidate for Washington County Associate Judge Division III on Feb. 22. Last week, she filed a petition and motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) after reportedly being told her name would be removed from the Aug. 2 ballot for failing to file a Personal Financial Disclosure Statement.

Nickelson's petition lists the respondents (the parties against whom a petition is filed) as the Missouri Ethics Commission and Washington County Clerk Jeanette Allen, cited in her capacity as county clerk and the county's election authority.

The petition states that when Nickelson filed as a candidate, she completed a "Notice to Candidate" form containing three sections: Candidate Information, Filing Status, and Acknowledgement.

The petition notes that the Filing Status section indicates to a candidate whether or not filing a Personal Financial Disclosure Statement (PFD) is required and instructs that an election official is to complete that portion of the form.

Nickelson claims that she reviewed the Notice to Candidate form with Allen and discussed the requirements of filing one. She states that the box was not checked under the Filing Status section of the document to indicate that filing a it was necessary and claims she was told by Allen that there was no need to file one.

On April 21, Nickelson says she received a text message from Allen asking for her to call as soon as possible. That same day, Nickelson reportedly contacted Allen, who said her name would be removed from the primary election ballot for failure to file a PFD. The attorney alleges that Allen said she believed there was an ordinance exempting Nickelson from having to file a PFD.

Nickelson states that the Missouri Ethics Commission also indicated her name would be removed from the ballot. The petition notes that the candidate then filed her PFD with the Missouri Ethics Commission on April 21.

The attorney's petition claims Allen and her office failed to give proper written notice to Nickelson that filing a PFD was required as mandated by state statute. It's further alleged in the petition that Allen failed to provide notice to the Missouri Ethics Commission that Nickelson had filed her candidacy for the associate judge and failed to provide Nickelson's name and contact information to the Missouri Ethics Commission so the commission could provide the candidate with election information, including notice of the PFD filing requirement.

Ultimately, the petition asks the court to declare that the county clerk failed to give Nickelson proper notice of filing the PFD and rule that the Missouri Ethics Commission's actions instructing Allen to remove the candidate's name from the Aug. 2 ballot were improper.

Nickelson requested the court grant a TRO ordering Allen and the Missouri Ethics Commission to immediately reinstate her name on the ballot and prohibit the respondents from removing the candidate's name.

Associate Circuit Judge Frank E. Miller of the 32nd Judicial District signed and approved the TRO. A court hearing for the temporary injunction is scheduled for May 25.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

