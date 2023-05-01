The presiding judge for Missouri’s 24th Judicial Circuit Court announced Friday she was switching political parties, from Democrat to Republican. The announcement was made during a meet-and-greet with Missouri’s attorney general, Andrew Bailey, at the law offices of Hartmann, Duffe and Pegram in downtown Farmington.

The 24th Judicial Circuit Court includes Madison, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties.

Wendy Wexler-Horn was reelected to the gavel of the Circuit 24, Division 2 in 2018, having been appointed by then-Gov. Jay Nixon in 2015 after Judge Kenneth W. Pratte retired. Before that, she was appointed associate circuit judge in 2011, and was reelected in 2012 and 2014.

“For over 20 years, I have had a long history of public service to this community and judicial circuit,” Wexler-Horn said. “I have served as prosecuting attorney for St. Francois County, associate circuit court judge division 3, and now as presiding judge for the 24th Circuit Court — and every day has been a blessing. I am, therefore, so excited and honored to announce I will be seeking another term of office in the November 2024 election and it will be as a Republican candidate.”

Wexler-Horn said she arrived at the decision over time.

“The decision to switch parties was not an easy one. I have always had conservative views even as a Democrat, but in recent years, my conservative views have simply been more consistent with those of the Republican Party,” she said, adding, “As a judge, my role is to follow the law regardless of politics, and I’ll continue to do that to the best of my ability, as I always have done.”

Wexler-Horn will seek reelection in November 2024. Terms for the office are six years long.

Before she became a judge, Horn served as St. Francois County prosecuting attorney for 10 years. She was a private practice attorney from 1995-2000 and was an assistant public defender from 1993-1995.

Wexler-Horn earned her juris doctorate at St. Louis University School of Law in 1992. Her undergraduate degree is from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champagne. She is a past president of the Children's Advocacy Center of East Central Missouri Board of Directors. She is married to Phillip Horn, with whom she has one son, Jacob.

On the day she made her announcement, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey was introduced to and reacquainted with invited guests at the law firm, having met with St. Francois County citizens and courthouse employees that afternoon. He met with business owners that morning.

According to one attendee, outside the law offices, about 60 transgender-rights protesters decried Bailey’s recent rules limiting healthcare for transgender citizens. Bailey has said he hopes the matter reaches to federal courts.