Judge Goff resigns to enter private practice

Judge Joseph L. Goff Jr. has announced he will be stepping down from his position as an associate circuit judge in St. Francois County effective Sept. 5.

Judge Goff was appointed to the bench in April 2015 and re-elected in 2016 and 2018. During his time on the bench, Judge Goff heard thousands of criminal, civil and domestic cases.

"St. Francois County's population is growing and with that growth comes more cases for the court system to handle. As judges, our job is to ensure every individual who appears before the court has an opportunity to be heard. I did my best on every case to hear both sides' arguments and make a decision that was consistent with the law and served the interest of justice."

Judge Goff also had the privilege to serve as the appointing authority for the 24th Judicial Circuit Juvenile Office.

"I am grateful to the people of St. Francois County who placed their trust in me to hear some of their most difficult cases for the last six years. Working with the attorneys, state employees, court clerks, law enforcement and elected officials of the 24th Judicial Circuit has been an honor and I will forever appreciate each unique insight they shared with me."

