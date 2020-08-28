Judge orders new election in Iron County Sheriff race

The court found that a total of 51 ballots were ultimately placed in the emergency slot of the machine at the precinct.

When voting ended, the election judges in the precinct attempted to remove the ballots from the machine but were unable to gain access with the key provided. The machine was taken, with all ballots remaining inside, to the County Clerk's Office. Once at the clerk's office, access to the ballots was obtained and the ballots in the emergency slot were manually counted.

“Although it is unclear to the court, it is the court's recollection of the evidence that the election judges from the Ghermanville Precinct were not present for the counting of any of the votes from the Ghermanville Precinct,” the judgment states.

Due to the problems at the voting precinct, at least one election judge from the precinct refused to serve on what was referred to as the “verification committee.”

In Thursday’s judgment, the court also addressed discrepancies between the total number of votes reported to the Missouri Secretary of State and the number of votes certified by the Iron County Clerk’s Office.