Julie McCarver announces candidacy for associate judge

Longtime St. Francois County resident, local attorney, and current municipal prosecutor, Julie McCarver announced her candidacy for associate circuit judge for St. Francois County on Monday.

“After thought, prayer, and encouragement from many supporters I feel called to enter the race. I am encouraged by the excitement and overwhelming response of my supporters,” said McCarver in a press release Monday evening.

McCarver has practiced in both the private and public sector, both in the Kansas and Missouri.

According to the press release, she has had extensive experience in criminal, civil, family, juvenile, and probate law. She has had multiple wins at both the Court of Appeals and at the Missouri Supreme Court.

When asked why she chose to run now, she said, “I have gained a great amount of experience representing private parties and also as a prosecutor, and I know that my experience will allow me to act as a fair and impartial judge.

“I have had a number of St. Francois County citizens and also attorneys approach me, stating that they are interested in my diverse amount of experience, and that they believe that I would serve as an excellent judge.”

McCarver believes she adds an interesting perspective to this race. In addition to her vast experience in multiple areas of the law, McCarver and also McCarver’s family members have been the victims of crime. While in his own front yard removing a license plate from his own vehicle, Julie’s father, Michael Huffman, was killed by a neighbor in 2020. The neighbor is currently facing charges for second-degree murder.

McCarver is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law, where she was selected as a member of the Kansas Law Review. She is the wife of former Judge Shawn McCarver, and they are parents of a 14-year-old daughter, and they have three German Shepherd dogs.

She is a member of the NRA, a founding member and former secretary of the St. Francois County Conservative Club, and a founding member of the Eastern Missouri Conservative Club. She was named Conservative Champion of the Week by Liberty Alliance in April 2021. She has also served as a Republican Delegate. She is the current municipal prosecutor for Bismarck.

The McCarvers are active members of St. Joseph Church in Farmington. In her free time she plays tennis, enjoys gardening, and also is passionate about helping victims of domestic violence.

McCarver will be running for the Republican nomination in the August primary.

There are two associate judge positions in St. Francois County. The first day of filings is Feb. 22.

