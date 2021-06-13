JUNE 23: Medicare virtual fair to be held June 23

Anyone turning 65, retiring, or becoming eligible for Medicare because of a disability might want to consider participating in the free Medicare Virtual Fair on June 23 to help navigate through the complexities of Medicare.

CLAIM, the official State Health Insurance Assistance Program for Missouri since 1993, is helping residents sign up for Medicare by promoting this national virtual event from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

“Unfortunately, during the COVID crisis this past year, we were unable to provide many of our traditional ‘Welcome to Medicare’ events around the state,” said Scott Miniea, executive director of the not-for-profit Missouri Connections for Health, which manages CLAIM.

“Now, CLAIM is excited to participate in this upcoming national event designed to assist Missourians with their Medicare needs,” said Miniea.

The CLAIM program team will be “all hands on deck” related to staff, according to Miniea, at this virtual event—which links nationwide resources with Missouri-specific details.

“Our team of CLAIM staff and volunteers are eager and ready to assist Missourians in the virtual break out room to learn about how we can help. We can also provide general education to those who need it,” said Miniea.