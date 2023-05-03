Sandra and Danny Miller, owners of Total Electric Company in Farmington, recently donated money to the Desloge Police Department to supplement the funds needed to put a second K-9 officer on the force. As a direct result of their efforts, K-9 Officer Benny is now serving the citizens of Desloge and the surrounding area.

K-9 Officer Benny and his handler, Corporal Josh Crider, are said to have become a vital part of law enforcement in the City of Desloge. Since Benny’s arrival, he has been instrumental in 21 separate drug cases which resulted in prosecutions and seizures in Desloge and the surrounding area.

Besides his success in apprehensions of criminals, he’s helped find a runaway juvenile and locate an elderly man with dementia who had wandered off from his caregiver. Corporal Crider said his K-9 partner has a keen mind and impressive instincts.

Mr. Miller presented Desloge Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock with the donation and commented that citizens need to support their police departments now more than ever. He praised the department for its consistently high standards and dedication of its officers.

Both Millers grew up in Desloge and have been supportive of events in their hometown. Mr. Miller said this donation was his and Mrs. Miller's desire to show appreciation for the city that formed their early years. He said he hopes others will step up and “give back” to the communities that have given them so much.