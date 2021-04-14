Karsch gets second name in memory of Dan Peek

Karsch Boulevard in Farmington will soon be bestowed with a second name, “Daniel M. Peek Memorial Highway."

The iconic folk rock band America produced some of the greatest music to come out of the 1970s. Dan Peek, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell started the group in 1970, and by 1972, the band was a musical sensation when they scored a Grammy award for best new musical artist.

As the '70s progressed, so did America’s popularity. Some of their best known songs are “A Horse with No Name,” “Ventura Highway” and “Lonely People,” which Peek co-wrote with his wife Catherine.

Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe will be holding a dedication of the honorary name at 2 p.m. Saturday at Steak n’ Shake. Two of Peek’s sisters and a niece are planning to be there.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Two years ago I was in the library and I saw the book by Dan Peek, and everything he put in there was mostly Doe Run and Farmington,” Forsythe said. “He went to school in Farmington.

"How many people from Farmington have made this much impact on people? Why would you want to forget somebody like this?”