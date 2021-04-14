 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karsch gets second name in memory of Dan Peek
0 comments
alert top story

Karsch gets second name in memory of Dan Peek

{{featured_button_text}}
Dan Peek

Dan Peek signs copies of his book "An American Band, The America Story," in preparation for a book signing at the Oasis Christian Bookstore.

 Daily Journal file photo

Karsch Boulevard in Farmington will soon be bestowed with a second name, “Daniel M. Peek Memorial Highway."

The iconic folk rock band America produced some of the greatest music to come out of the 1970s. Dan Peek, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell started the group in 1970, and by 1972, the band was a musical sensation when they scored a Grammy award for best new musical artist.

As the '70s progressed, so did America’s popularity. Some of their best known songs are “A Horse with No Name,” “Ventura Highway” and “Lonely People,” which Peek co-wrote with his wife Catherine.

Peek Dedication

Dan Peek was a musician in the 1970s rock band America. He moved to Farmington with his wife in 1978.

Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe will be holding a dedication of the honorary name at 2 p.m. Saturday at Steak n’ Shake. Two of Peek’s sisters and a niece are planning to be there.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Two years ago I was in the library and I saw the book by Dan Peek, and everything he put in there was mostly Doe Run and Farmington,” Forsythe said. “He went to school in Farmington.

"How many people from Farmington have made this much impact on people? Why would you want to forget somebody like this?”

Peek left the group in 1977 to pursue a solo career and was considered a pioneer in contemporary Christian Rock. Creating a successful career for himself, the local artist released several solo projects and collaborated with Ken Marvin and Brian Gentry as “Peace” on three albums. In addition, Peek was on the cutting edge of technology releasing music via his website.

He moved to Farmington in 1978. Peek died in his sleep of fibrinous pericarditis on July 24, 2011 at the age of 60 at his home in Farmington. His wife just died March 11 at their home in Farmington. 

Dan Peek

Claradine Hill stopped in the Oasis Bookstore to greet her daughters' childhood friend Dan Peek and buy his book. Peek was part of the rock band, "America."

The state of Missouri has yet to install the metal signs at each end of Karsch, however they did send a reproduction to the city for the ceremony.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CIA: Afghan-based terrorists not a major threat

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

911 tax passes in SFC
Elections

911 tax passes in SFC

  • Updated

St. Francois County Joint Communications Center can now rely on a stable stream of funding, as voters determined 3,294 votes to 607, or 84% of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News