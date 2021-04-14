Karsch gets second name in memory of Dan Peek

Karsch Boulevard in Farmington will soon be bestowed with a second name, “Daniel M. Peek Memorial Highway."
The iconic folk rock band America produced some of the greatest music to come out of the 1970s. Dan Peek, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell started the group in 1970, and by 1972, the band was a musical sensation when they scored a Grammy award for best new musical artist.
As the '70s progressed, so did America’s popularity. Some of their best known songs are “A Horse with No Name,” “Ventura Highway” and “Lonely People,” which Peek co-wrote with his wife Catherine.
Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe will be holding a dedication of the honorary name at 2 p.m. Saturday at Steak n’ Shake. Two of Peek’s sisters and a niece are planning to be there.
“Two years ago I was in the library and I saw the book by Dan Peek, and everything he put in there was mostly Doe Run and Farmington,” Forsythe said. “He went to school in Farmington.
"How many people from Farmington have made this much impact on people? Why would you want to forget somebody like this?”
Peek left the group in 1977 to pursue a solo career and was considered a pioneer in contemporary Christian Rock. Creating a successful career for himself, the local artist released several solo projects and collaborated with Ken Marvin and Brian Gentry as “Peace” on three albums. In addition, Peek was on the cutting edge of technology releasing music via his website.
He moved to Farmington in 1978. Peek died in his sleep of fibrinous pericarditis on July 24, 2011 at the age of 60 at his home in Farmington. His wife just died March 11 at their home in Farmington.
The state of Missouri has yet to install the metal signs at each end of Karsch, however they did send a reproduction to the city for the ceremony.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com