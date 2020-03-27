Kater files for commissioner

Desloge Mayor David Kater has filed to run as a Republican for St. Francois County Associate Commissioner District 2.

Kater, 48, a St. Francois County native, was Desloge alderman from 2001 to 2005 before being elected mayor. He is currently the longest serving mayor in Desloge history.

“I’ve been doing local politics since 2001,” he said. “I’ve been the mayor now for 16 years. My wife and I both talked about it and prayed about it and thought it was time to take another step and keep working with the public. With all the exciting things happening in the county, I’d like to keep things happening the way they are and thought it was my time to jump in the race and see what happens.

“What I would like to do and continue to do as I do as mayor, I’m very transparent, I try to get the information to people as we get it. We’ve got some guys in some good spots. It’s not an ‘I’ thing, it’s going to be a ‘we’ thing, and I look forward to working with whoever, if elected, so we can continue to get the county to grow. We have such a great county. Being a first-class county, we have so many opportunities for people in our county, and we also have opportunities to bring business to our county. I would like to continue that.”

