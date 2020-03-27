Kater files for commissioner

Desloge Mayor David Kater has filed to run as a Republican for St. Francois County Associate Commissioner District 2.
Kater, 48, a St. Francois County native, was Desloge alderman from 2001 to 2005 before being elected mayor. He is currently the longest serving mayor in Desloge history.
“I’ve been doing local politics since 2001,” he said. “I’ve been the mayor now for 16 years. My wife and I both talked about it and prayed about it and thought it was time to take another step and keep working with the public. With all the exciting things happening in the county, I’d like to keep things happening the way they are and thought it was my time to jump in the race and see what happens.
“What I would like to do and continue to do as I do as mayor, I’m very transparent, I try to get the information to people as we get it. We’ve got some guys in some good spots. It’s not an ‘I’ thing, it’s going to be a ‘we’ thing, and I look forward to working with whoever, if elected, so we can continue to get the county to grow. We have such a great county. Being a first-class county, we have so many opportunities for people in our county, and we also have opportunities to bring business to our county. I would like to continue that.”
Kater says that as mayor he has always been available by phone when anyone wanted to contact him. He hopes to keep along the lines of what he has done for Desloge on a countywide level.
“I know you have to pick a spot, Republican or Democrat,” he said. “I have worked well with everyone right down the middle anyway, so if people know me, they know I’m pretty open to talk with anybody and work with anybody on any side. I don’t have any axes to grind.”
Kater and his wife Tina have six kids ranging in ages from 17 to 24. Two of the children are in the military, one in the Marines and one in the Army. They also have one grandchild.
Besides being mayor, Kater is in his eighth year with Union Pacific in De Soto and worked prior to that at Brockmiller Construction for 13 years. He is currently finishing up his Associate of Arts degree at Mineral Area College.
Kater serves as chairman of the Board of the St. Francois County Ambulance District and has been a member of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce for 12 years.
Currently, four candidates have filed for the seat. Democrat Patrick Mullins is the incumbent, with Steve Weinhold and Greg Montgomery also filing as Republicans.
