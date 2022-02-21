King announces bid for re-election

Judge Patrick King has announced Monday he will seek re-election to the office of Associate Circuit Judge Division 4 for St. Francois County. He is running as a Republican.

King has served as judge since Jan. 1, 2019. Prior to that, he was the chief assistant prosecutor for St. Francois County, a post he held for nearly 20 years.

He has actively practiced law for more than 30 years, and in that time tried numerous court and jury trials.

"I have devoted my life to public service, and for the past many years to the service of the people of St. Francois County," King said. "When I was elected, I told the people I would serve with honesty, integrity, hard work and common sense.

"I believe my record shows I have done so fairly and impartially. I have earned the trust the people of this county have placed in me. I ask for another four years of their trust and confidence.”

King was elected Nov. 6, 2018. Since becoming judge, he has been asked to serve as the 24th Circuit coordinator for the Missouri Supreme Court’s Civic Education Committee and has participated in the editing of the Missouri Criminal Bench Book used by judges throughout the state.

King is serving as municipal court judge for the cities of Leadington, Leadwood, and Iron Mountain Lake, as the circuit court now assists those municipalities.

King has been active in community life. He is past president of Farmington Kiwanis Club, has served as president of the Benevolence Board of the Farmington Ministerial Alliance, and has served on the Extended Character Committee for Farmington Middle School, as well as the board of the Baptist Home and the NESS Shelter Services Board. He is past president of the local chapter of Mizzou Alumni Association and is a life member of MAA, and has served with the Farmington Band Boosters. He is an active member and a deacon of Farmington First Baptist Church.

He is a past winner of the Daily Journal/Farmington Press "Citizen of the Year" award, the "Distinguished Service Award" from the Missouri Baptist Convention Christian Life Commission, and the "I Stand Up for Kids" award from the Children's Advocacy Center of East Central Missouri. He has twice been named "Heartland Hero" by the Farmington R-7 School District.

He and his wife Michele live in Farmington, where she is chief financial and operations officer and executive vice president at Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association. They have two adult children, Andrew and Melanie.

King has a Facebook page at "Re-Elect Judge Pat King" and is on the web at www.electpatkingjudge.com.

