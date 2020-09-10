Kinsey joins Leadington board

Tuesday night’s meeting was the first regular meeting without McKinney, but he wasn’t completely absent. When reading over the minutes from August’s meeting before approval, Schrum pointed out McKinney’s last nay in the minutes to Davis, who then mentioned it to City Clerk Cindy Briley.

“I know,” said Briley, who types up the minutes. “I laughed and I cried, thank you very much.”

“I can say, while I was in South Carolina, I had a Straw-ber-ita and listened to a little Elvis,” Davis added.

During the meeting, the board voted to approve a payment of $21,559 to MOPERM to renew insurance on the city’s vehicles. They had held off from paying it initially as they are considering a merger of the police and fire departments with Park Hills.

“If something comes up those discussions or we make a move down the road, they will pro-rate and give us our money back on that,” Davis explained. “But we need to renew our MOPERM insurance, so that our vehicles are covered while we're out there on the road.”

Also after a delay, the fire department is set to get five new sets of turnout gear, which they estimate to be about $14,000.