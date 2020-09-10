Kinsey joins Leadington board

Filling Gary McKinney’s shoes on the Leadington City Board of Aldermen is impossible, but Mayor Joe Davis wanted to nominate someone that held the same values.
Steve Kinsey, Davis’ pick, isn’t a new face in Leadington leadership. He has served on the board and as mayor pro-tem in the past.
“When Gary was elected it wasn't just Gary that got elected, it was his direction and values that he held in the city,” Davis said. “Obviously you're not going to find somebody that's ever going to be 100% fit for that, but Steve holds a lot of those old school values as far as what he wanted to see develop in the city of Leadington and wanting it to continue to stand on its own two feet and in the direction from there.”
Kinsey expressed interest in filling the void after McKinney’s passing to maintain quorum, Davis said. It was also important to Davis for Kinsey to receive Alderman Cassie Schrum’s blessing. At a special meeting on Aug. 24, the board voted to approve Kinsey joining the board.
Along with Alderman Debbi Matthews, Kinsey provides the board first-hand knowledge of past decisions that were made by previous administrations, Davis said.
“He's going to bring a really solid perspective to the board from a procedural standpoint and really from a how we should go about things and direction standpoint that I think mimics Gary as well,” Davis added.
Tuesday night’s meeting was the first regular meeting without McKinney, but he wasn’t completely absent. When reading over the minutes from August’s meeting before approval, Schrum pointed out McKinney’s last nay in the minutes to Davis, who then mentioned it to City Clerk Cindy Briley.
“I know,” said Briley, who types up the minutes. “I laughed and I cried, thank you very much.”
“I can say, while I was in South Carolina, I had a Straw-ber-ita and listened to a little Elvis,” Davis added.
During the meeting, the board voted to approve a payment of $21,559 to MOPERM to renew insurance on the city’s vehicles. They had held off from paying it initially as they are considering a merger of the police and fire departments with Park Hills.
“If something comes up those discussions or we make a move down the road, they will pro-rate and give us our money back on that,” Davis explained. “But we need to renew our MOPERM insurance, so that our vehicles are covered while we're out there on the road.”
Also after a delay, the fire department is set to get five new sets of turnout gear, which they estimate to be about $14,000.
“I know they originally asked for 10,” Davis said. “We held off, obviously, exploring other options, but we're getting to the point where I don't know that it’s safe to keep sending them out there with they’re old stuff.”
The fire department also requested $735 for ladder and pump testing, $550 for flow testing, and $460 for new tires. The board plans to approve all the purchases via a phone vote once the fire department gets a current bids for the turnout gear.
The board also approved a resolution that authorized the transfer of $49,135.22 from the capital improvement fund to general funds. Money from the general fund had been used to pay for expenses for the Woodlawn improvement project, which could have come out of capital improvements.
“That helps greatly,” Davis said. “That almost offsets the CD that we had to use to do payroll and stuff a little while back.”
In other business, the board approved an application by Wes Bell of Robinson Outdoor for a larger-than-normal electronic billboard at 119 Union Street; and they approved expenses for Street Department Director Kenny Horton to take a $150 class on chemical spill response training.
In the Aug. 24 special meeting, the board also approved the annual tax rate and approved a bid from Jokerst to move forward with the project of widening and resurfacing Woodlawn Road.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
