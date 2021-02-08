LaHay moves from Farmington to Desloge parks and rec

Jake LaHay is a self-proclaimed parks and rec kid.

Growing up in Farmington, he went from playing in the sports leagues to lifeguarding and refereeing soccer games.

“I like the community involvement,” LaHay said. “I like everything about it.”

Now he’s turned that passion into a job as the director of the Desloge Parks and Recreation Department.

LaHay started in his new role at the beginning of the year. He takes over for Terry Cole, who built the department in Desloge and moved over to Bonne Terre to start up their department.

“I'm excited to just kind of build on what he created,” LaHay said. “I think we're going be able to do some good things over here.”

He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2017 with a degree in recreation and parks administration and did a practicum with the City of Cape Girardeau before returning to Farmington to do his capstone internship. That led to him being hired full time with the City of Farmington.

For the past three and a half years, he’s been the aquatics and fitness program manager.