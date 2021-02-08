LaHay moves from Farmington to Desloge parks and rec

Jake LaHay is a self-proclaimed parks and rec kid.
Growing up in Farmington, he went from playing in the sports leagues to lifeguarding and refereeing soccer games.
“I like the community involvement,” LaHay said. “I like everything about it.”
Now he’s turned that passion into a job as the director of the Desloge Parks and Recreation Department.
LaHay started in his new role at the beginning of the year. He takes over for Terry Cole, who built the department in Desloge and moved over to Bonne Terre to start up their department.
“I'm excited to just kind of build on what he created,” LaHay said. “I think we're going be able to do some good things over here.”
He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2017 with a degree in recreation and parks administration and did a practicum with the City of Cape Girardeau before returning to Farmington to do his capstone internship. That led to him being hired full time with the City of Farmington.
For the past three and a half years, he’s been the aquatics and fitness program manager.
“So basically, I oversaw all of the aquatic stuff,” he said. “Then by the time I left, I would say I was more so just like a program manager, because I had my hands in basically everything outside of the front desk, I would say.”
But LaHay spent years before that hanging around the Farmington parks and recreation department.
“I’ve worked for the city of Farmington for nearly 10 years in some capacity,” he said.
At 17, he started out as lifeguard.
“I worked with Kenny Allen over there in Farmington and he's a really good boss,” LaHay explained. “He kind of got me into doing stuff outside of lifeguarding, just like assisting with programs, reffing soccer games, things like that, and just kind of hanging out around the parks department as much as I could.”
This experience led him to switch his major at SEMO, after starting out as a conservation major.
“I was going to school and just kind of realized through talking to my supervisor at the City of Farmington that parks and rec was something that I could actually do,” he added.
LaHay has figured out he had a knack for this kind of thing and is excited to bring his experience to Desloge.
“The people are awesome,” he said. “It’s a real team atmosphere here, which is great.
One of his first projects has been making improvements to the Desloge Public Library, which just reopened this week. They repainted and installed energy-efficient lighting.
“We got some serious work done in the library over the past week,” he added.
LaHay is excited to branch out from just aquatics, but it’s still his first love.
“I'm just pretty involved in aquatics in general, so I think I will probably have my finger on the pulse a little more than I think somebody else would,” he said.
