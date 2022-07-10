Lead and hogs: Agencies seek public comment

The United States Forest Service, in support of a project called the Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration (NRDAR), is seeking public input on a draft plan to restore resources and areas damaged by the impact on lead mining in southeast Missouri, as well as damage by feral swine.

The proposed plan uses funding collected to offset damages to natural habitat from previous heavy metal mining activities — including lead mining— by using that funding for restoration work. Since feral hogs also present a serious threat to natural communities in Missouri, the project proposes to use the funding for continued feral hog elimination, too.

The Draft Restoration Plan and Environmental Assessment on Wild Hogs (Draft RP/EA) is a draft put together by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, United States Forest Service, and Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The draft's main purpose is to address the ecological impacts to natural resources in the Viburnum Trend Mining District, while also identifying proposed projects that will restore natural resources that were damaged and ecological services lost due to hazardous substances.

The project location includes portions of Washington, Iron, St. Francois, and Reynolds counties with a focus on state and federal lands, and can include private lands with voluntary participation from landowners.

The Draft RP/EA is open for public comments until July 28. Comments via mail can be sent to: John LaCoste, U.S. Forest Service, 401 Fairgrounds Rd., Rolla, MO 65401, while comments can be emailed to LaCoste at John.lacoste@usda.gov.

The full draft is available on the USDA Forest Service website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mtnf/landmanagement/?cid=FSEPRD629017. The site also has a presentation that gives brief information on the draft, and a news release that also gives information on how to comment.

Goals of the project include significantly reducing swine numbers within the project area, protecting existing private, state, and federal lands within the project area, protect native plants, and protect migratory bird, threatened, and endangered species habitats.

The document also lists the benefits that will be seen in controlling hogs, including: improvement to habitats in area with natural resources, increase vegetation quality in areas degraded or destroyed, reduce destruction of migratory birds and their habitats, as well as reducing degradation to aquatic and riparian habitats, compliments existing restoration practices within the project area, and improve habitat for federally threatened and endangered species.

NRDAR has three feral swine removal evaluations of different alternatives. The first alternative is no extra action would be taken, as this would just be the continuance of ongoing hog removal and monitoring efforts. No habitats would be restored or enhanced beyond what agencies and organizations are already doing in the area with limited existing resources.

Alternative two —the preferred alternative, according to the agencies —involves three years of feral hog removal funded with NRDAR, and two years funded through other agencies for a total of five years. There would be two employees full-time with United States Department Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspect Service (APHIS) and equipment, and seven weeks of aerial operation each year.

Alternative three is five years of feral hog removal fully funded by the NRDAR. The rest of this alternative is just like alternative two, with two full-time USDA APHIS employees and equipment and seven weeks of aerial operations per year.

Over the last 30 years, feral swine have increased their geographic range from 17 to 38 states, and has well established populations in southern and central Missouri counties. Hunting feral hogs within Mark Twain National Forest is not allowed as of December 2019 due to a Forest Order. There are some exceptions, such as people possessing a valid Missouri deer or turkey hunting permit (who are actively hunting in compliance with the permit) to shoot a feral swine if encountered.

While not prohibited, hunting feral swine on other private lands are strongly discouraged, and it is preferred that people report feral hog sightings and damage to either the Missouri Department of Conservation at 573-522-4115, ext. 3296 or online at https://mdc.mo.gov/feral-hog-sighting-damage-report, or to the nearest Forest Service Office.