Leadington addresses potholes

Leadington residents should be experiencing a smoother car ride soon.
During Tuesday’s night alderman meeting, Kenny Horton with the city’s maintenance department said he’s been working on repairing potholes on Woodlawn Street. His next target is the pothole at the corner of Union and Donnelly.
“That last storm it really popped up,” Horton said.
Alderman Joe Davis agreed that it was a problem spot. Davis said he hit it on his way to work.
“It felt good in the truck,” Davis said.
During the update from the police department, Alderman Gary McKinney mentioned that he’s fielded several questions from residents about whether the department should be patrolling northbound U.S. 67. He told them that to his knowledge there was no reason they couldn’t.
Police Chief Erik Powers agreed.
“It’s in our city limits. It’s in our jurisdiction,” Powers said. “The previous chief wanted to get away from the stigma of the 'Leadington Highway Patrol.' It was an unwritten rule that he didn’t want anyone on the highway ... but it’s part of our city. I feel like we need to patrol it like our city streets.”
“And it’s a racetrack,” McKinney added.
Powers said their main goal would be patrolling, not tickets.
“I’m sure that we could sit out there and write 30 citations for people going over 10 or more, and we can, but I kind of agree about the Leadington Highway Patrol,” Powers said. “But patrolling it, yes, we can patrol it.”
Powers also mentioned during this update that drug arrests and disturbances continue to rise. There were eight arrests in January.
“It seems like we are getting more and more often with them,” Powers said. “I know between us and Park Hills, as well, they’ve been climbing. So I’ll try to work with them, as well, to see if we can get can try to get it under control.”
He said there were 231 total calls in January: 82 traffic stops, 8 domestics and 9 burglar alarms.
The aldermen also talked about looking into a Department of Natural Resources energy loan program that would help them cut some costs. City Clerk Cindy Briley said any upgrades they made to cut energy costs, such as new windows and insulation, would be paid for by the program. The aldermen agreed to pursue getting contract bids on what those kind of repairs would cost and go from there.
A discussion about the budget was tabled as Davis arrived 30 minutes late. They said they probably needed to schedule another work session.
“It’s pretty much done, but there was one thing Joe (Davis) was wanting to talk about,” McKinney said.
A discussion on a tiny house ordinance was also tabled. Mayor Pro Tem Debbi Matthews said they would need to get more information on how to go about trying to approve an ordinance like this.
“Not very many of the cities around us have even looked at this,” Matthews said.
In other news, the aldermen:
• Approved a sanitation company change. The city will switch from Freedom Waste in Farmington to Torrez Waste based in Fredericktown. The switch will save the city $360 a year.
• Agreed to bring in contractors to see how much it would cost to set up the electrical wiring for an industrial washer and dryer for the fire department to wash its gear. The washer and dryer were donated. The washer is not an extractor, but will save them from having to use the one at Park Hills, which they have been using at no cost.
• Approved up to $1,000 to be used to upgrade the city clerk’s computer and chair. They plan to upgrade to a computer that operates with Windows 10.
• Approved setting up a checking account for the Local Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds. Briley said, in order for the county to be able to put money in the account, they needed to set up a separate account.
• Agreed to refund money for a cemetery plot that was sold twice.
• Agreed to pursue applying for an Assistance to Firefighters Program grant to help with things like turnout gear and a USDA Community Facilities Direct grant to repair things like garage doors. They are hoping the USDA grant will help them with funding for a new fire house.
The planning and zoning commission also voted to accept the boundary survey for Edward and Debra Clouse, separating their home from the mobile home park.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.