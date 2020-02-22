Leadington addresses potholes

Powers said their main goal would be patrolling, not tickets.

“I’m sure that we could sit out there and write 30 citations for people going over 10 or more, and we can, but I kind of agree about the Leadington Highway Patrol,” Powers said. “But patrolling it, yes, we can patrol it.”

Powers also mentioned during this update that drug arrests and disturbances continue to rise. There were eight arrests in January.

“It seems like we are getting more and more often with them,” Powers said. “I know between us and Park Hills, as well, they’ve been climbing. So I’ll try to work with them, as well, to see if we can get can try to get it under control.”

He said there were 231 total calls in January: 82 traffic stops, 8 domestics and 9 burglar alarms.

The aldermen also talked about looking into a Department of Natural Resources energy loan program that would help them cut some costs. City Clerk Cindy Briley said any upgrades they made to cut energy costs, such as new windows and insulation, would be paid for by the program. The aldermen agreed to pursue getting contract bids on what those kind of repairs would cost and go from there.