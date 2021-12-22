Leadington aldermen mull tax renewal

The Leadington Board of Aldermen last week talked about putting an expiring water and sewer tax on the April ballot for renewal, and agreed to buy two new cars for the Leadington Police Department, after one of the cars was wrecked during a pursuit last month.

Mayor Joe Davis said he was glad Officer Marvin Chapman was OK after the accident on the morning of Nov. 10.

“He (Chapman) didn't have to, but he came and saw me after he got out of the hospital, and he was beating himself up so bad over it — was there anything he could have done to avoid the wreck, and we had already gotten the report back from Highway Patrol that he did everything he was supposed to. And he was worried about finances, was it gonna put the city in a bind,” Davis told the aldermen. “All kinds of stuff. He showed how much he cares, that day, not that we didn't already know that.

“After a while, I did tell him to go home and to not talk to me anymore,” Davis chuckled. “It’s good to see him doing all right and back to his old cranky self.”

Chapman thanked the board members for their concern and support.

Insurance, Davis said, will pay $28,000 on the 2018 Ford Explorer. The aldermen agreed it would be nice to replace not just one vehicle but two, since another car is on its last legs.

Davis said he’s of the understanding quite a few of the extra options required by law enforcement can probably be taken off the old car and put onto the new car, although some options will need to be added. The 2021 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicle will be purchased for $34,908, as well as another, equivalent vehicle if one is available. Chief Jerry Hicks said competition for law enforcement vehicles has gotten pretty stiff due to supply chain problems.

The board agreed to have City Clerk Deborah Carver work with Erick Creach to have the water and sewer tax that’s about to expire put on the April 5 ballot. She said Creach, an attorney with Gilmore & Bell of St. Louis, works with Missouri Municipal League and he has offered to help the city, free of charge, go through the process of getting the measure on the ballot.

The water and sewer bond will be paid off, but Leadington still has maintenance and improvement issues to pursue, mainly in its police department. Mayor Joe Davis explained in November, the April 5 ballot issue would involve no new taxes, but it would roll over the city’s existing half-cent sales tax to the general fund.

Originally approved in 2003 for water and sewer improvements around town, the tax would be diverted to public safety. Like many rural areas, the Leadington Police Department has been struggling to maintain its department due to challenges within the profession and salary competition from larger cities.

In other business, the city’s board:

Resolved to accept $60,000 in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds, which they also approved spending on various law enforcement and technology upgrades for the city.

Agreed to have Carver draw up a Request for Qualifications to hire a new city attorney to replace Mark Bishop, who is stepping down after the first of the year. Bishop is with the Wegmann Law Firm of Hillsboro.

Approved two new software subscription contracts, one for municipally-tailored software to replace the generic QuickBooks system, and the other for an updated laser fiche system so the city clerk can quickly scan documents to a searchable TIF file, rather than PDF.

Heard an update from the fire department regarding repairs to its truck, as well as a mention that Leadington has one of the best ISO ratings in the county.

Heard an update from the maintenance department regarding seasonal part-time staff for the cemetery. The board agreed to table the issue until January.

The next Leadington Board of Aldermen meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

