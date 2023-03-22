The Leadington Board of Aldermen approved updates and amendments to the Woodlawn Cemetery Rules and Regulations and approved the city-wide clean up dates and stipulations during the monthly meeting.

Last year, Cemetery Coordinator Brenda Mattingly had brought to the board that she had received word from an eyewitness that a procession of seven or eight cars went through the cemetery, stopped at a grave, and someone took out a shovel to dig a hole on top of said grave to bury a funeral urn.

City Attorney Larry Thomason said the ordinance itself is straightforward as it revokes the old ordinance and adopts the new rules. One of the new rules adds a monument marking fee of $50 while the next significant change according to Thomason is under Authorized Graves and Violations.

“There were apparently some issues with people digging out in the cemetery,” said Thomason. “So we cleaned that up and created the protocol that requires them to coordinate with the administrator before they do anything.”

Under the section Thomason said it was revised to tighten up the language and make it more organized as for who is allowed to dig in the cemetery. Under this new rule the grave digger must be approved by the city of Leadington.

The wording under number of interments was also updated as there had apparently been some confusion about how many people can be buried in a single grave. Thomason said the thought was that people are buying one $700 grave and putting a full body on it, and then putting multiple cremated remains on top of the body; but according to Thomason, the city sells cremated remains plots.

Under the new rules a grave is defined as either being one full body burial OR a person can buy one grave plot for $700 and put two cremated remains in the plot. Thomason said to clarify, only one cremated remain can be put inside of a cremated remain plot.

Another area of confusion Thomason said were headstones, which are under the control of the city and the rules were updated to reflect that. Questions regarding the size of footstones had also been raised and those were also addressed.

“With headstones they’re all going to be above the ground, we gotta weed eat around them you know that,” explained Thomason. “But for these footstones typically you drive over them.”

Mattingly said she had been telling people they need to be ground level due to the mowers needing to go over them.

Leadington Mayor Joe Davis said he believes the stones need to be ground level at the bare maximum.

Changes were also made was under the sale or transfer portion of the rules and regulations according to Thomason. Questions were raised of someone wanting to sell their plot back to the city, who has authority to do that, and how much it would cost the city.

Mattingly said she had recently had issues where someone’s great-grandparents had bought a plot around the 1940s and had paid $10 apiece for five plots. Two were used, but now a family member wants to sell the other three back to the city for $700 apiece.

Mattingly said she had told the person the most she could pay is $10 per plot because that was what was paid at time of purchase, but she would take the question to the board to confirm.

Davis said the city would not buy them back at a profit to whoever brought it years ago.

Thomason said the updated language reads the person gets the lesser of 50% of the current price, which is $350, OR the original price that they purchased, whichever is less.

A new provision was added under traffic rules stating going upon the roads of the cemetery is by permission of the city, and is not a right included in the purchase of a grave.

“Basically that is to make sure that people are being respectful of the cemetery,” said Thomason.

Ordinance 2023-05 amending Woodlawn Cemetery rules and regulations was approved by all in attendance, Alderman Dustin McKinney was not in the meeting.

During the meeting the board also set and approved the dates for the City Wide Clean Up. This year the dates are April 27 and April 28. No tires, paint, refrigerators or anything with Freon will be accepted. Items have to be small enough and not weigh more than what two men can handle.