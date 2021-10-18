Leadington board approves bids, hears various updates

During the update, the aldermen also approved $30 for the department to buy a new retractor cable for their stop sticks. Right now, none of the officers are trained to use them, but Chapman is hoping to get certified once they get the retractor cable.

Hicks also told the board that the body cameras are in, but they are waiting for the new policy to be approved before they can start using them.

The policy couldn’t get adopted at this month’s meeting as the board members did not have a copy. Mayor Joe Davis, who has the policy, was absent from the meeting.

During an update from the fire department, Assistant Chief Tommy Hill said they just sent off their application for a Department of Conservation grant.

Items included on their list were a portable scene light, hose connections, reducers, adapters, two rescue helmets to go with the repelling equipment, and five handheld radios.

“So the total was $4,689 and our portion is half of that,” Hill said. “It’s a 50% match. And knock on wood, it’s almost guaranteed.”

During Horton’s update, he told the board that he talked to Ameren more about putting up street lights in the Forest Park subdivision.