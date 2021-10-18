Leadington board approves bids, hears various updates

In their monthly meeting last week, the Leadington Board of Aldermen approved a couple of bids and heard updates about the city’s Christmas festivities with Park Hills.
For the Woodlawn resurfacing project, the board members approved a bid of $172,315.95 to Lead Belt Materials.
Alderman Steve Kinsey said Lead Belt was hoping to fit them into the schedule in mid-November.
The board also approved a bid of $504.21 to R.P. Lumber for a pallet of ice melt for the winter season.
Street Department Director Kenny Horton said he’s already received and unloaded the rock salt.
Interim Police Chief Jerry Hicks and Alderman Dustin McKinney updated the board about the annual Christmas parade after talking to Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tammi Coleman.
The parade will be the first Thursday in December and will follow the usual route, starting in Leadington and ending in Park Hills.
“The only thing we're required to do is to mark the street and have them ready when the time comes,” Hicks said. “She’ll get us a copy of the lineup when the time comes. We'll have two cars, one at the beginning and one at the rear with Park Hills up front, of course. And then one to follow up at the rear.”
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no activities in the plaza.
“Nothing at the beginning, nothing at the end,” McKinney added.
During his update to the aldermen, Hicks gave them more information about the BolaWrap devices they talked about in a previous meeting. If approved, they would replace the department’s Taser guns.
BolaWraps don’t use a shock like Tasers, he said, which have come under scrutiny a lot lately.
“The BolaWraps are kind of like an old-fashioned type thing,” Hicks explained. “It shoots out of gun like a stun gun or a Taser and it just wraps and stops them and in their place.”
Officer Marvin Chapman said two weighted lines come out of the gun to wrap around the person.
“There's no shock or nothing to it,” Hicks added. “It just freezes them up. It takes the fight out of them, so you can get them cuffed and bring them under control without any shock compliance.”
He said that one of the BolaWraps costs about $1,300 for the device and a cartridge. Replacements cartridges run around $30 a piece.
The board members said they will revisit the issue once Hicks and Chapman gather more information on the training and certification process.
During the update, the aldermen also approved $30 for the department to buy a new retractor cable for their stop sticks. Right now, none of the officers are trained to use them, but Chapman is hoping to get certified once they get the retractor cable.
Hicks also told the board that the body cameras are in, but they are waiting for the new policy to be approved before they can start using them.
The policy couldn’t get adopted at this month’s meeting as the board members did not have a copy. Mayor Joe Davis, who has the policy, was absent from the meeting.
During an update from the fire department, Assistant Chief Tommy Hill said they just sent off their application for a Department of Conservation grant.
Items included on their list were a portable scene light, hose connections, reducers, adapters, two rescue helmets to go with the repelling equipment, and five handheld radios.
“So the total was $4,689 and our portion is half of that,” Hill said. “It’s a 50% match. And knock on wood, it’s almost guaranteed.”
During Horton’s update, he told the board that he talked to Ameren more about putting up street lights in the Forest Park subdivision.
The $4,000 per pole estimate from Ameren does include the poll and all of the work that they will have to do, he said.
“What I'll do is trench, put conduit in, run corrugated pipe to the bottom of the pole, and put a drag rope in it,” he added, “so that they can pull from the transformer to the light.”
Once he gets the spec sheets from Ameren, he said he would be able to come to the board with more information about the cost.
Also during the meeting, the board approved a split of the Jennings property, which was previously approved by the Planning and Zoning Committee.
