Leadington board approves new budget

In their meeting last Tuesday night, the Leadington Board of Aldermen approved and adopted the amended budget for the new fiscal year.

The new budget is $63,000 less than what was budgeted last year, according to Mayor Joe Davis. The board has held two work sessions to finalize the new budget.

“Lots of dollar amounts of sales tax and everything reduced,” Davis added.

Davis said they plan to have quarterly reviews of the numbers.

“I know that some of the numbers we have, and that's why we've agreed to do the quarterly review, especially with the COVID having some stuff shut down, the income numbers are iffy,” Davis explained. “They're optimistic.”

The board also adopted a revision of the city’s ordinance for UTVs. The city does require the driver to be licensed and insured, but no permit or fee will be required.

Davis updated the board on the finalized sales of the 2010 Ford Crown Victoria and the 2012 Dodge Charger. The Crown Victoria was sold for $2,380.75 and the Charger was sold for $2,925. Both cars have been picked up.