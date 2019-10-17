On Tuesday, the Leadington Board of Aldermen met for its monthly meeting and the topic of whether or not ATVs and UTVs should be allowed on the roads was discussed with input from the audience.
Some board members had previously discussed ATV/UTV usage during a coding meeting.
An audience member asked the board what brought this to their attention
“It is in the coding, and we are switching over to an electronic format," Alderman Joe Davis said. "So, we are going through the coding. Amongst these things, it was suggested that we look at the ATV and UTV usage on the streets.”
There is an established definition in the city coding of what is classified as an ATV and UTV.
In response to some comments from audience members, City Attorney Mark Bishop said, “This is a Board of Aldermen meeting so we should let the Board of Aldermen discuss it."
Discussion was tabled for the next meeting.
Another matter tabled for the next meeting was the matter of a back-up system for the city’s computers.
There is not any type of back-up system for the city computers, according to City Clerk Cindy Briley. Several ideas were tossed around to the board, but a motion was made to table the discussion to explore further options.
“I think we need to have a more in-depth discussion about this," Davis said.
Alderwoman Cassie Schrum brought up the upcoming Christmas parade for discussion just so that it would be on the board’s radar for the next meeting.
The time or date of the parade was not announced but officials believe the Park Hills-Leadington parade normally takes place on the first Thursday of December.
Other items brought to the table were extra pay for city employees that is done in November, the city's WiFi service, and the amount of money the city saved by switching providers for salt. September financials were approved.
There is work that needs to be done for the Woodlawn Cemetery. Specifically the work that needs done is on the gravel roads in the cemetery. There were different opinions on what should be done concerning this.
“I feel like general maintenance is a hot topic for the city, and we need to address it,” said Davis.
This was also tabled until next meeting to explore bids on the price of rock.
During the police report, one item brought to the board’s attention was the need for the approval of an e-ticket system. Bishop added, “This is a necessary expense and I’d like for you to approve it today; it needs to be done sooner than later.”
The board unanimously approved the request to switch over to the e-ticket system.
Immediately after this, the board approved a motion for Officer Matthew Misuraca to be reinstated to the police department, and this passed unanimously. This now sets the police department as being staffed with four full-time officers.
