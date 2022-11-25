Leadington board discusses signs

The Leadington Board of Aldermen met this month and the biggest issue of the night appeared to be signs, as the conversation focused on stop signs, wrong-way signs, and street signs.

The board discussed stop signs at Donnelly Street and Woodlawn Drive. The stop sign had been removed after the June meeting because of the buckling pavement at the four-way stop due to the stopping and starting of larger trucks. It instead was turned into a two-way stop. The road has since been repaired, according to Maintenance Supervisor Kenny Horton.

“The stop sign there was causing commercial vehicles to stop, tearing the roads up,” said Leadington Mayor Joe Davis, “but not having the stop signs there, people say they’re driving too fast.”

Alderwoman Debra Matthews said they have discussed putting a weight restriction sign up or a sign prohibiting commercial vehicles or big trucks.

Davis mentioned needing an ordinance to address either commercial vehicles in residential areas or vehicles exceeding weight limits as posted, while city attorney Larry Thomason said he would need to meet with the City Clerk Deborah McCarver about the wording.

The board agreed to put the stop signs back up in both directions, meaning the two-way stop will become a four-way stop once again.

The stop-sign at Woodlawn and Donnelly was not the only issue as Horton brought up that a stop sign was hit three weeks ago.

In other sign issues, Matthews brought up a sign on Perry Lane needed to be replaced due to how faded it is. Perry Lane has a “Do Not Enter” sign off of Park Street, as it is a one-way street with traffic going toward East Main Street. Alderman Dustin McKinney suggested they make a list of other faded signs.

Horton also mentioned the Dalton Street sign keeps being stolen.

Police Chief Jerry Hicks informed the board the department responded to 303 total calls for the month of October. The department also received $500 from the Department of Justice, and Hicks explained the department should be getting money yearly from the DOJ to be used for training.

Hicks also mentioned possibly looking ahead into next year and possibly getting a new vehicle for the department. There is a grant which pays for 75% of the vehicle, and Hicks was thinking about possibly picking up a Ford F-150. Hicks explained the truck is a four-door vehicle, and can have a cage installed.

Leadington Officer Andrew Lewis mentioned the Ford F-150 Police Responder model, which is a vehicle designed for patrol purposes and can be ordered with everything needed for a patrol vehicle.

Davis asked for Hicks to bring prices before making an official decision.

Leadington Fire Chief Doug Graham said the department responded to 22 calls during the month. Graham is requesting for an amendment to an ordinance increasing the department's maximum membership to 25. Davis said the board will discuss the topic at the next meeting if the ordinance can be found.

The board also:

• Heard from Horton about special ordering new poles for the ones continuously being hit. Horton also recently had the parking lot at city hall sealed to prepare for winter.

• The next meeting is set for Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at Leadington City Hall.