Leadington board discusses TIF district

Leadington Board of Aldermen members heard a presentation regarding their TIF district and also discussed the road conditions of Red Rooster Lane at their meeting this month.

Leslie Seabaugh, a regional planner with Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission, addressed the board regarding the city’s tax increment financing (TIF) district. TIFs are public financing methods in which cities forego collecting taxes from area that have been deemed ripe for development or redevelopment. The intent is to stimulate private investment in area that need revitalization.

Since Leadington’s TIF was enacted in December 2017, the roster of city leaders and personnel has changed, and Seabaugh was asked to update the board on where the district stands today.

Seabaugh brought in an aerial-view poster outlining the TIF district in Leadington, and explained the district was divided into three redevelopment project areas (RPAs).

“Only RPA One has currently been activated. The other areas had their first reading at that Dec. 17 (2017) meeting and they have to be activated within 10 years of that, in order to participate in the special allocation fund and the diversion of economic activity taxes and the payments in lieu of taxes. So sales tax and property tax,” she said.

She added, that calendar started Dec. 17 for those other two areas.

Based on the general ledger activity, Seabaugh said, there should be about $49,000 available to go toward redevelopment and renovation. She told the board the proposed project activities for RPA One included sidewalks, intersection work, infrastructural improvements, and in particular, building renovation in the Elizabeth Plaza shopping area was identified.

“And so these special allocation funds are set aside from regularly collected taxes to encourage developers to improve in the areas that have started to decline and deteriorate and in order to prevent future blight, so this was a conservation activity so the current status didn't grow any more degraded,” Seabaugh said.

Mayor Joe Davis asked Seabaugh whether she could make any recommendations on how the city could encourage the funds to be used, or else have the tax money reimbursed to the city if owners and developers did not make use of the allocated funds.

Seabaugh said, since there’s a lease on the building, it wasn’t entirely clear when the TIF was set up.

“Before the TIF went in, it wasn't clear, there was the ownership and then the lessee kind of setup,” she said. “So the TIF was instated, to encourage the owner to make improvements to that property, which would fill some vacant spaces and bring more revenues.

"And so after the process was well engaged, that's when we kind of discovered that there was a lessee and the property owner was hard to get a hold of and the lessee was really kind of taking the economic growth out of the area, and not really putting improvements back. I've talked to a few of the business owners and they expressed that themselves, that there's some leaking issues with the roof and the parking lot is dangerous in some areas...”

Davis added, “…That subject has been of great debate, because I've talked with Rob (Walt) and some of them quite a bit in the city. We'd love to help, but because it's private property, our hands are kind of tied since, we have this money but we can't give it to the people leasing spots in the building and the property owners aren't available and the person who I guess owns the plaza that sits on the building technically can't access the TIF fund, if I understand it correctly, it's the property owner.”

Seabaugh said it all goes back to how the leases are structured.

“So the property owner has made, the last I understood there was a 50-year lease to the structure and the property. And so that person or organization could go into a development agreement with the city to make improvements,” she said.

Seabaugh said the property owner and the city could negotiate a contract with the city.

“So if the developer says we're going to do $100,000 worth of improvements to the roof, parking lot, the facade improvements and what can the city do to offload some of this financial burden on our part? The city could offer however much you feel, $20,000, $25,000, or even the full amount, if you feel like your payback, your return on investments would be good,” she said.

Seabaugh said depending on how the contract is negotiated, there would be a checklist, the developer would make those improvements, the city confirms the checklist is complete, and payments to the developer could be made based on the economic activity taxes and the PILOTS (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) collected that are diverted into the special allocation fund.

Davis asked, “Worst case scenario, and I really hope it doesn't come to this, but if it falls through and we can never get anywhere with these funds that we've collected for this TIF district, how does that shake out down the road?”

Seabaugh replied the funds go back to the original jurisdiction. She added that the funds didn’t have to be spent only at the plaza, they could be used for projects involving accessibility, sidewalk construction, water, sewer and stormwater systems, environmental remediation, parking enhancements, streetscapes, building stabilization and improvements, site work, roads and streets. Even if the project leans into Missouri Department of Transportation turf, MoDOT could be contacted and the funds could be used there, too.

“You could partner with MoDOT in making some improvements. That's not going to limit you, so don't not look at a project,” she said. “Those funds can also be used for engineering costs, surveys, any sort of clock costs that are associated with planning.”

Davis thanked her for the information.

The condition of Red Rooster Lane, located on the west outer road called Woodlawn, was brought up again, as it had been in previous board meetings.

That area is unique in that three cities are associated with it — GPS directions list it as Farmington, part of it is in Park Hills and part of it is in Leadington. Depending on where they’re located along the lane, some residents’ children could attend Central R-3 School District, and some might attend the Farmington R-7 School District.

The lane is also unique, in that, even though both Park Hills and Leadington agree each holds responsibility for maintaining the road, there's a question as to how the road is divided. Park Hills has indicated it believes the road is divided in half, with Leadington owning the entry part and Park Hills owning the portion further up the hill. Leadington has indicated it has maps showing ownership is divided vertically, down the center of the road, with Leadington presumably responsible for the uphill lane, and Park Hills responsible for the downhill lane.

Park Hills City Administrator Mark McFarland was contacted by the Daily Journal and asked about the division of labor regarding the cities’ upkeep on the small road. He said back in 2017 – a time when Leadington was under almost entirely different leadership - the entire road was in poor condition, and Park Hills approached Leadington to see about combining forces, getting one bid to fix the entire road, on the premise it might be cheaper than getting two estimates, two contractors, and other possible duplications of energy and resources.

At the time, McFarland recalled, the town expressed disinterest in partnering on the improvement, so Park Hills took care of what they believed was its part of the road, up the hill from the entrance, thinking the entrance was Leadington’s responsibility. He said he recently sent an email to Davis providing some historical context on the road, from the city's perspective.

In more recent time, according to Leadington residents, a builder has been clearing the land, and the heavy trucks and equipment, residents say, have taken their toll on Red Rooster Lane’s condition. Leadington officials have expressed reluctance to fix the road that will continue to see heavy commercial traffic for some time to come, so the maintenance department has been amending pot holes and milling as it can.

Mayor Joe Davis said Thursday he appreciated McFarland's email, and has asked if Park Hills might have maps of their own indicating the division of ownership, so the two cities could compare the information each have. Davis said he's looking forward to finding out more about the history of the road, and determining the portion for which Leadington is responsible.

The road conditions for Red Rooster Lane are expected to resurface at future board meetings.

The board also:

Recognized Police Chief Jerry Hicks for 40 years in law enforcement. They also recognized Fire Chief Doug Graham for 30 years in fire safety.

Fielded a resident’s question about the road conditions near 5144 Flat River Road. City Maintenance Supervisor Kenny Horton said the road should be improved once hot mix asphalt is available.

Swore in Aldermen Dustin McKinney and Debra Matthews, both of whom ran unopposed in the April 5 election. The aldermen thanked residents for voting to continue the 1/2 –cent sales tax originally enacted for water and sewer. It will now be used for public safety once it begins to be collected in October. The aldermen passed an ordinance diverting the tax revenue from the original water and sewer fund, to the general fund.

Approved buying a new mower for the maintenance department.

Enacted an ordinance officially hiring Larry Thomason as city attorney.

