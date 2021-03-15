Leadington board discusses Woodlawn Drive project

During their March meeting, the Leadington Board of Aldermen discussed the Woodlawn Drive project, made plans for the citywide cleanup, and swore in two police officers.
This was the board’s first meeting since January. In February, they cancelled twice for weather and once for scheduling conflicts.
Mayor Joe Davis was absent for the meeting. It was the first meeting for new City Clerk Deborah McCarver.
Joe Gable with Taylor Engineering was present to talk about the recent improvements that have been done to Woodlawn Drive.
There have been questions as to why the road was not overlaid at the completion of the project. A Community Development Block Grant was used to fund the project.
“I know the board has changed over quite a few times since then,” Gable said. “CDBG views overlays as just standard maintenance items and they will not approve an overlay program project.
"That's something that they believe the city should pay for through the years (and) have a schedule overlay their roads. However, with the failing storm system and the road was failing in multiple places and still is, we were able to maximize the grant funds to do the work that was done.”
In one of the original meetings, Gable said he remembers the board saying they had enough money in the roadway fund to complete the overlay. Looking at current asphalt prices, Gable said it would probably cost about $209,000 for the overlay and about $25,000 to restripe it.
But Alderman Greg Skaggs said he has talked to many business owners along the road who are upset because they understood everything was to be completed.
“A lot of them said they were here during that initial meeting where everything was decided,” he explained. “They were all under the same idea that everything was going to be done.
"The way it was worded or what have you, again I wasn’t here, but for everybody to be saying that was something that should have been done, that’s a lot of ears hearing the same thing.”
Gable said there was a couple revisions of the plan that were done and the overlay may have been initially talked about prior to the involvement of the grant.
“I believe it was a $500,000 grant that was the maximum that they allow,” he said. “So at the time we were trying to maximize the grant funds to get the project done.”
Skaggs then asked Gable to detail all they were able to get done with the $500,000.
Gable said they replaced the storm pipes that were failing. And then in the worst of the failing areas of the road, they removed the asphalt and base rock and then subgrade if it was needed.
The aldermen decided to move on to the next item of the agenda after they had their questions answered.
During the meeting, the board discussed citywide cleanup week with Street Department Director Kenny Horton. They decided on April 22-23 as the dates.
The board also swore police officers Marvin Chapman and Donald Waller, who have been working with the city for the past few months. Waller is new to the city, but Chapman has worked with the police department in the past.
In other business, the board:
- Approved Glenda Straughn as the city’s representative to the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce. The board also approved the $260 chamber renewal fee.
- Approved an audit from Maloney, Wright, and Robbins.
- Approved the renewal fee of $450 for the Missouri Municipal League.
- Gave permission to the police and fire departments to reach an agreement with Casey’s in Park Hills to fill up their vehicles for about a month while the Leadington Pit Stop’s pumps will be closed.
- Heard an update from Officer Jerry Hicks, who said they have made several drug arrests and have submitted their racial profiling report to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
- Gave permission to Fire Captain Tommy Hill to check with the Missouri Department of Conservation about possibly getting a free four-wheel drive UTV. The Park Hills Fire Department just received one to help with calls to St. Joe State Park and for brush fires, which the Leadington department also helps with. They would just need to provide a trailer, which Hill estimated to cost $1,500.
- Heard an update from Cemetery Coordinator Brenda Mattingly, who asked the aldermen if they would interested in having Greg McWilliams come in to fix the headstones for family who give him permission. She said he has done this service for other local cemeteries. They discussed how to advertise the service.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.