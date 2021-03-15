Leadington board discusses Woodlawn Drive project

But Alderman Greg Skaggs said he has talked to many business owners along the road who are upset because they understood everything was to be completed.

“A lot of them said they were here during that initial meeting where everything was decided,” he explained. “They were all under the same idea that everything was going to be done.

"The way it was worded or what have you, again I wasn’t here, but for everybody to be saying that was something that should have been done, that’s a lot of ears hearing the same thing.”

Gable said there was a couple revisions of the plan that were done and the overlay may have been initially talked about prior to the involvement of the grant.

“I believe it was a $500,000 grant that was the maximum that they allow,” he said. “So at the time we were trying to maximize the grant funds to get the project done.”

Skaggs then asked Gable to detail all they were able to get done with the $500,000.

Gable said they replaced the storm pipes that were failing. And then in the worst of the failing areas of the road, they removed the asphalt and base rock and then subgrade if it was needed.