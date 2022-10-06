Leadington board hears Christmas parade updates

The Leadington Board of Aldermen met last week discussing issues pertinent to the city. After approving the previous minutes and August financials, the board heard from the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber Executive Director Tamara Coleman and Leadington Ex-Officio Glenda Straughn attended the meeting to inform the board of a change regarding the annual Christmas parade route.

This year the Christmas Parade will follow Central’s homecoming route rather than the normal route of starting in Leadington. Straughn explained the chamber is not trying to take away anything, but want to make it easier on everyone.

“We’ve gotten a lot of complaints that it’s too long, they can’t walk it, there’s dark places, you know, where there’s not enough lighting,” said Straughn, explaining on why there’s been some complaints about the parade not starting in Leadington.

Previously, the parade would start in Leadington at the Leadington Plaza parking lot and travel down Chat Street and Woodlawn Drive in Leadington going into Park Hills, and once in Park Hills, travel down East Main Street until reaching Sports Complex Road.

“It’s not that we’re trying to take the parade away from the public or the residents, because they’re more than welcome to do the homecoming route as it is the school route,” Straughn said, “We’re just trying to make it more productive for businesses, because the chamber is about the businesses.”

“It’s not anything political, it’s community and business-based is what everybody’s got to keep in mind,” explained Davis. “Nothing was done with mal intent. We know it’s the same. We know we share Central School District with Park Hills. It’s the same parade route that everybody’s already used to going and watching the Homecoming Parade.”

After discussing the change to the annual Christmas parade, the board discussed donating to the East Missouri Action Agency using ARPA funds. From the previous two years, the city still has a potential balance of $93,699.59 of ARPA funds left.

In a previous meeting the EMAA Community Service Program director Nicolle Hahn had introduced herself to the board and discussed what the program was doing to help homelessness in the county. Hahn knew Leadington had not received much in the way of ARPA funding, but had previously mentioned any donation would be helpful. Mayor Joe Davis had said he was not opposed to looking at a donation once he knew how much money would be available.

Davis believed EMAA had some type of matching program, meaning any amount the city donated would be doubled. The board approved a donation of $25,000 to the EMAA to help with homelessness in the county.

In other business, the board:

• Discussed the Park Hills Water Department Contract Review, including speaking with City Attorney Larry Thomason to find out what exactly was planned to be changed in the contract.

• Approved the purchase of $400 worth of candy for two different trunk-or-treats.

• Renewed United Health Care as the city’s insurance.

• Heard from Police Chief Jerry Hicks, who said the department responded to about 230 calls.