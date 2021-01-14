Leadington board hears update on police

The Leadington Police Department is in a time of transition and the Board of Aldermen got an update on it during its meeting on Monday.
Mayor Joe Davis told the board that Erik Powers is no longer the chief of police.
“We met on Monday and went over some various issues and everything and he will no longer be part of the city of Leadington at this point,” Davis said. “So that way that is out there for everyone.”
Davis is hoping to have a few new officers soon. He said he had an interview last week and a couple more this week.
Part-time officer Jerry Hicks, the only officer currently working for the city, delivered the police department update to the board.
He said he’s been working on tracking down a couple of trailers that were stolen. He recovered one and has a few leads on the other.
“They had to do some repairs on it, but it’s back,” Hicks said. “They’re really happy to have it back.”
Both Davis and Alderman Gregg Skaggs praised Hicks for stepping up in the interim.
“You started busting your butt on this trailer theft before all this happened last week and everything,” Skaggs said. “You've done a good job on it. I know he spent quite a few off-duty hours, without asking for compensation, making phone calls and different things like that.
“I appreciate your effort. I really do. You've done a good job on it. Especially taking over this big ball of stuff that just got dropped in your lap from last week.”
Davis said Hicks has been cleaning up the office and working on getting things inventoried.
“He's taken a lot on his plate and taken the initiative to run the ship for us,” he added. “It's greatly appreciated.”
In honor of the holiday season, Hicks and Skaggs spent about eight hours over a couple of days gathering cash donations from Leadington businesses and then using the money to buy gifts for families at Big Lots.
“We talked to a lot of local businesses and they donated anywhere between $50 and $100,” Skaggs said. “All of them were very supportive of it. We ended up in a four-hour period with about a little over $800 and we kept the money in town. We went over to Big Lots and bought numerous gifts, gift cards, gifts for kids from newborn baby all the way up to teenagers and stuff like that.”
Then they handed out the gifts at the gas station and at Huddle House and by pulling some families over. He said they got a good response.
“A lot of people, it just made their day,” he added. “I think especially with the way things are going now, the economy, the COVID stuff has hit a lot of people and stuff like that. Jerry had quite a few people, while I was back here digging through toys and stuff, tell them what it meant to them and everything like that.”
Skaggs said he wanted to thank the local businesses and that he would like this to become an annual event that they raise money for over the course of the year.
As far as the direction of the police department moving forward, Davis said, he would like the officers they recruit to share this view of the importance of being out in and helping the community. He said the applicants have been receptive so far.
“I know that's been a big thing we’ve preached in the interviews that we've done so far, speaking of,” he said. “Any of the officers we recruit, really pushing that the expectation is to be out there, to be seen, to be the face in the community, the department, the city.
"Community policing: which means not just pulling people over anytime you got to give them a ticket, but if you see somebody out having coffee or something like that, stop and ask them how their day is.”
In other business, the board:
- decided to hold off paying the city’s membership to the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission until they can find a representative.
- heard an update from Fire Department Captain Tommy Hill, who said the department needs a new EMS bag for the Tahoe now that they are taking it out on some calls. The board agreed to consider the request once they see numbers on the cost and once they look at the budget.
- heard an update from Street Department Director Kenny Horton, who said he asked MODOT to come out and look at the sensitivity settings on the street light at Highway 32 and Woodland Avenue. He said he’s noticed that when he’s on Woodlawn at the light, by the gas station, waiting to go straight toward the cemetery, that it would stay red unless someone pulled up behind him or into the left turn lane.
Most of the rest of the room agreed that they get stuck at that light, too.
Cars often run the light, Horton said, if they have to wait too long for it to turn green.
“That's what I told him,” he explained. “I said, ‘Well, you can't expect these people to know where that stop bar is to make that light because they're going to run it and someone’s going to get hurt. They couldn't give me an exact time, but they said that there would be something done with it.”
