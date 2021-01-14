Leadington board hears update on police

“I appreciate your effort. I really do. You've done a good job on it. Especially taking over this big ball of stuff that just got dropped in your lap from last week.”

Davis said Hicks has been cleaning up the office and working on getting things inventoried.

“He's taken a lot on his plate and taken the initiative to run the ship for us,” he added. “It's greatly appreciated.”

In honor of the holiday season, Hicks and Skaggs spent about eight hours over a couple of days gathering cash donations from Leadington businesses and then using the money to buy gifts for families at Big Lots.

“We talked to a lot of local businesses and they donated anywhere between $50 and $100,” Skaggs said. “All of them were very supportive of it. We ended up in a four-hour period with about a little over $800 and we kept the money in town. We went over to Big Lots and bought numerous gifts, gift cards, gifts for kids from newborn baby all the way up to teenagers and stuff like that.”

Then they handed out the gifts at the gas station and at Huddle House and by pulling some families over. He said they got a good response.