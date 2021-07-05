Leadington board rallies to approve new budget

The Leadington Board of Aldermen special meeting on Wednesday night felt a little like an episode of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"
In order for the board to have quorum to approve the new budget, Mayor Joe Davis needed to phone a friend.
The meeting was originally scheduled for Monday night, but Steve Kinsey was out of town and Dustin McKinney wasn’t feeling well.
When meeting time rolled around on Wednesday, only Kinsey, who had just gotten back into town, and McKinney were able to make it. Debbi Matthews and Greg Dickinson were out of town.
So Davis spent about 10 minutes trying to get one of them on the phone. He was finally able to get a hold of Dickinson, who was on the road. The call did drop once, but they were able to quickly complete the meeting with him on the line.
The board approved the budget for the new fiscal year that started on July 1, 2021.
Davis said that last year, they budgeted $427,092 and ended up at $427,068.
“We actually were $800 to the good, so we nailed it last year,” he added. “That’s awesome.”
As for the new fiscal year, they project an income of $429,576.79, down from $467,933.07 the year before.
“A lot of that is just based off sales, tax projected numbers, tax collection numbers, things of that nature,” Davis said.
They are budgeting the same amount for expenditures, including $11,000 for a PC upgrade for the city clerk and a new budgeting program; $10,250 for the fire department for maintenance, training, equipment maintenance, and the grant-match program; $1,800 for tools and equipment for the street department; and $2,140 for the police department for drug kits, body cameras, a printer for one of the vehicles, and uniforms.
A total of $500 was allocated for body cameras.
“(Interim Police Chief Jerry Hicks) did make me aware that they may potentially have a grant that would cover those,” Davis said. “If that were to happen, then we will bring it before the board to reallocate those dollars towards one of the other items on the wish list.”
The board also approved a new code of ordinance book, which will now be online.
“To sum that up for everyone, this is changing all of our ordinances from the old paper format into this new code book, which also will be digitally published,” Davis added.
