Leadington board rallies to approve new budget

The Leadington Board of Aldermen special meeting on Wednesday night felt a little like an episode of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"

In order for the board to have quorum to approve the new budget, Mayor Joe Davis needed to phone a friend.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Monday night, but Steve Kinsey was out of town and Dustin McKinney wasn’t feeling well.

When meeting time rolled around on Wednesday, only Kinsey, who had just gotten back into town, and McKinney were able to make it. Debbi Matthews and Greg Dickinson were out of town.

So Davis spent about 10 minutes trying to get one of them on the phone. He was finally able to get a hold of Dickinson, who was on the road. The call did drop once, but they were able to quickly complete the meeting with him on the line.

The board approved the budget for the new fiscal year that started on July 1, 2021.

Davis said that last year, they budgeted $427,092 and ended up at $427,068.

“We actually were $800 to the good, so we nailed it last year,” he added. “That’s awesome.”

As for the new fiscal year, they project an income of $429,576.79, down from $467,933.07 the year before.