Leadington board, residents debate public safety department merger

Several concerned citizens attended the Leadington Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday night to address the board and Mayor Joe Davis about the rumors of a merger of the police and fire departments with Park Hills.
Resident Linda Simino has heard the rumors and believes it would be a bad move for the city, where she has lived for over 60 years.
“If we do that, we are giving away our city,” Simino said.
Davis said nothing has been done yet, but the option to subsidize the departments with Park Hills is being explored.
“I understand we are a proud community,” Davis explained. “I live in it. We have no money to do anything else. We're asking officers to work with two officers. We've told fire departments that they can't have new turn-out gear. We can't make more money. Unfortunately, Leadington kind of goes as the plaza has gone and everyone knows where the plaza has set the last few years.”
He reminded the residents that the city is operating on a break-even budget. Earlier in the meeting, the aldermen had discussed having to cash in one of their last general-fund certificates of deposit just to make payroll this month.
Former Police Chief Cledith Wakefield said he’d rather see a mutual-aid agreement with Desloge.
“If Desloge was open to coming over and helping us, I would much rather talk to Desloge than someone who has been trying to surround us and has attempted to take us over on numerous times,” he added.
Davis said he’s grown up in the area and understands the bad blood but emphasized that it would not be a merger of the cities, just the public safety departments.
“I understand at one point in time when the plaza was booming that there was a lot of pride in not consolidating,” he said. “And that is not the purpose. This is not a merger, this would be subsidizing a couple of departments, if we were to even go down that road. So this board has absolutely zero intent of merging with Park Hills. This is strictly looking at, how can we gain more revenue to make the community better?”
Maintaining the current situation is not what is best for the community, according to Davis.
“If everybody's content with two officers and hoping that they hang in there and that they don't quit or don't go anywhere else and the fire department is OK with not having new equipment and we're OK with not working on our roads or doing anything going forward, then the community can come tell us that,” he said. “And by all means, if that's the consensus of the community, that's what we can do. I don't think that's in the best interest if we want to continue to be on our own. Because when we're bankrupt, we lose our choice.”
He encouraged residents to bring their alternatives to the table and to come to future meetings.
“If anybody has any ideas of how to make it happen other than that, we are all ears,” Davis added. “We are open to it.”
Simino said the city already gave up a lot when they gave up the court and this will just make it worse.
“So any little thing you take away from the city, it is one chip at a time, one chip at a time,” she said. “I hate to see the city go down one chip at a time.”
She is also concerned about Leadington police officers and firefighters losing their jobs and about residents not having a fire station close to them.
Davis said there are no details finalized at this point, but that the goal was to give residents better coverage and that Park Hills has expressed interest in keeping Leadington employees on.
Alderman Gary McKinney said the Leadington police officers deserve better than working overtime and on-call shifts for what the city can pay them and the residents deserve 24-hour coverage. And the firefighters deserve the proper gear to keep them safe, he said.
“I’m at a loss,” McKinney said. “I enjoy living in Leadington and there's numerous reasons why. Number one is we don't have the oversight malarkey crap going on over here. We’re allowed to live … So whatever we got to do to save this city of Leadington is what I want to see because I like living in Leadington.”
He mentioned the city is operating on a $425,000 budget this year, compared to last year’s $530,000 budget.
“So if we take some kind of action now, we can stop this, we can preserve our city,” McKinney explained. “I do believe we have one CD left in the bank. That if we get in and work off of a balanced budget, we can keep right on going. But if we keep going backwards, we're going to run out of money, and it's just a matter of time.”
Alderman Cassie Schrum said it’s only been in the last year or so that the board has been giving the budget the attention that it needs.
“So until that started happening last year, then we see what the trend really has been over the years and I just want you all to understand that,” she said. “I would not be here if it was not for the best interests of Leadington. I will walk away if I do not feel that I have the interest of Leadington here and I feel that everybody on this board is that way.”
In other business, the board:
- approved and adopted an ordinance to authorize Davis to sign agreements with MoDOT for the Woodlawn project.
- approved $245 for the city clerk to take a virtual local government budgeting class.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
