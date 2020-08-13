Leadington board, residents debate public safety department merger

Davis said he’s grown up in the area and understands the bad blood but emphasized that it would not be a merger of the cities, just the public safety departments.

“I understand at one point in time when the plaza was booming that there was a lot of pride in not consolidating,” he said. “And that is not the purpose. This is not a merger, this would be subsidizing a couple of departments, if we were to even go down that road. So this board has absolutely zero intent of merging with Park Hills. This is strictly looking at, how can we gain more revenue to make the community better?”

Maintaining the current situation is not what is best for the community, according to Davis.

“If everybody's content with two officers and hoping that they hang in there and that they don't quit or don't go anywhere else and the fire department is OK with not having new equipment and we're OK with not working on our roads or doing anything going forward, then the community can come tell us that,” he said. “And by all means, if that's the consensus of the community, that's what we can do. I don't think that's in the best interest if we want to continue to be on our own. Because when we're bankrupt, we lose our choice.”

He encouraged residents to bring their alternatives to the table and to come to future meetings.