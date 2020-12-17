Leadington board votes against police merger

The Leadington Board of Aldermen voted down a merger with the Park Hills Police Department during their meeting last Tuesday night.
After reading the proposed contract from Park Hills, new alderman Greg Skaggs made the motion to not pursue the merger. Debbi Matthews seconded it. Steve Kinsey also voted against the merger.
“So that is off the table,” Mayor Joe Davis said.
Davis gave Police Chief Erik Powers the go-ahead to advertise for more police officers. The department is down to Powers and one part-time officer.
The merger could come up again, though. After hearing from about five Leadington business owners who are concerned about the lack of police presence, Kinsey asked City Attorney Mark Bishop if they could revisit the merger after voting it down.
Bishop said ultimately it would be up to Park Hills if they are still willing to do the merger. If so, the alderman could renegotiate the contract or vote on it again.
This is the second meeting in which business owners have attended, upset about the security of their businesses.
“We've all got a lot of money invested in these businesses,” said Larry Bass, owner of Desoto Trailer Sales. “And we're very vulnerable when we're having a part-time police force.”
Davis assured them the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department is patrolling the city when a Leadington officer isn't on duty.
But not enough, another business owner said. His cameras have shown an increase in the amount of people stopping at night behind his and other businesses. He mentioned having an RV stolen and another business having a car stolen. Another owner chimed in and said he had a trailer stolen.
They also mentioned it took county an hour and five minutes to respond to a call about a truck in the parking lot of Big Lots after it had been broken into the night of the Christmas parade.
Davis explained Leadington has a hard time recruiting and keeping officers.
“We can pay our officers a good starting wage,” he said. “We usually cannot afford to stay up with some place like Farmington or Park Hills or county, what they would pay their officers. So not saying that that's all of it. That's absolutely not. That is part of why it's been hard to recruit people. And we've had some issues in the police department. It's not been any secret. It's been out there online. It's been in the Daily Journal and things like that. And it has deterred some applications from coming in.”
This prompted one owner to ask why they voted down the merger, then. “But why not bring two entities together to make a bigger entity instead of two little entities that are in the problems -- which I agree with you -- that you're in?” he said.
That was the logic, Davis answered, but Leadington is a proud community. He said he and the alderman have heard from many residents expressing their discontent.
“So we want to be able to provide the best service we can,” he said. “But we also have to keep the people that live here happy and, and it's a balancing act.”
He said he can only steer the conversation. He initiated the merger talks with Park Hills and negotiated the contract with the help of Bishop. He’s also made sure residents could share opinions and concerns with aldermen before they voted.
“I also live in Leadington,” Davis explained. “I can sit here, and I can tell you, I understand the pride and wanting to be an independent community, because we've done it for so long. So it's a mixed bag of feelings anytime that gets brought up. And it's balancing plates on how to get the coverage we want and keep the people happy.”
As business owners, they have the biggest investments, Bass said, and they have no vote in it.
But their opinion does matter, Davis said. “Even though you don't have residency here, you do have businesses here and that does matter to this point,” he said. “So that's not being overlooked by any means.”
Skaggs, a former police officer, said that this issue is important to him. He said it’s hard for Leadington to keep up with other department since they don’t have the businesses they used to have. But he said it will make a big difference if they get the right officers, train them the proper way, show them respect, and give them a great place to work.
“I can promise you that even though they got offered a little bit more money down the road, they will stay to where they're happy at,” he said.
But one of the business owners pointed out that businesses have left Leadington for a reason. “If we can't get good police protection, if we have high theft rates, you're not going to entice other businesses like our businesses to move into the city,” he said.
Visibility is key, Bass said.b“When we're not seeing the police cars go by, neither are the thieves,” he added.
Skaggs mentioned Mineral Area College is graduating a new class of officers soon as a possible place to recruit. But Powers said he has checked and all have jobs lined up.
Powers said it’s hard to attract officers when they are the third-lowest paying department in the county.
“If it was my choice, business owners, I would talk to the board about doing the merger,” he added. “We can't keep running the city, the police department on borrowed dimes and nickels. We have to have coverage. You guys as business owners and the citizens deserve 24-hour coverage. I said that whenever I took over.”
Davis said he agrees with Powers to an extent. “But we also have to have coverage that whenever it's on, it's out there on the street visible,” he added. “And that's been an issue.”
Skaggs did address the concern about part-time officer Jerry Hicks sitting on Highway 32 during his shift. A business owner at the last meeting said he saw Hicks sitting in patrol car on the highway when he left Leadington and then saw him in the same spot when he came back a couple of hours later.
Skaggs said he’s known Hicks for over 20 years and Hicks has been an officer in the area for over 30 years. “I know his work ethic,” he said. “I know how he is and I just wanted to talk to him to get a few things lined out.”
Hicks, like Skaggs used to do when he was an officer, keeps a log of all that he does while he’s on duty. Skaggs brought a few of the logs with him for the aldermen to see if they wanted. He said this is a good way to show accountability.
Skaggs asked Powers how long it takes to do a patrol on of all the city’s streets. It takes 20-30 minutes, Powers answered.
“Basically, in a two-hour period, an officer can patrol three or four times around the city and still be seen in the same spot -- where he goes back to run traffic and build a little bit of revenue -- in a two-hour period,” Skaggs said.
Tuesday was the first meeting without Cassie Schrum, who resigned from the board after moving outside the city limits.
They have not filled her seat yet.
In the upcoming April elections, the city will have openings for a two-year term mayor and two aldermen, one one-year term and one two-year term. Filing started Tuesday and ends Jan. 19.
In other business, the board:
- approved adding Kinsey and taking Schrum off bank accounts.
- approved pay for volunteer firefighters
- approved transfering $13,641 for police cars to the Leadington Community Development Corporation, which met before the board meeting.
- approved $77.50 for new license plates for the fire department’s vehicles.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
