Leadington board votes against police merger

That was the logic, Davis answered, but Leadington is a proud community. He said he and the alderman have heard from many residents expressing their discontent.

“So we want to be able to provide the best service we can,” he said. “But we also have to keep the people that live here happy and, and it's a balancing act.”

He said he can only steer the conversation. He initiated the merger talks with Park Hills and negotiated the contract with the help of Bishop. He’s also made sure residents could share opinions and concerns with aldermen before they voted.

“I also live in Leadington,” Davis explained. “I can sit here, and I can tell you, I understand the pride and wanting to be an independent community, because we've done it for so long. So it's a mixed bag of feelings anytime that gets brought up. And it's balancing plates on how to get the coverage we want and keep the people happy.”

As business owners, they have the biggest investments, Bass said, and they have no vote in it.

But their opinion does matter, Davis said. “Even though you don't have residency here, you do have businesses here and that does matter to this point,” he said. “So that's not being overlooked by any means.”