Leadington considers proposals for police, fire gear

The impending budget loomed over the Leadington Board of Aldermen meeting March 11.

No budget has been approved yet, but the aldermen did hope to meet again soon.

“We’re done with it,” Alderman Joe Davis said. “We’ve got to figure out, it’s in the ballpark of around $44-46,000 we’ve got to save across the board.”

The police and fire department both brought proposals and numbers before the alderman for new gear. The alderman said they would take these requests into account when working on the new budget.

Officer Matthew Misuraca modeled the new uniform that Police Chief Erik Powers is requesting. The sample gear was provided free of charge from Blauer.

“When we make contact with somebody your appearance, first off, is everything,” Misuraca said. “So if you walk up to somebody and you address them and you look like crap, they’re going to think you’re not the best officer. And if they’re going to try something, they might think, ‘I might have a hand over them because they don’t look good.’ So even something that’s simple to someone else is something major to us because it can make the difference of having someone cooperate and someone not."