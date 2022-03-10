Leadington discusses cemetery issue

Properly disposing of cremains does not include digging a random hole by oneself and burying the ashes on top of an established, head-stoned grave. This is now something the Leadington Board of Aldermen would like the public to know.

Tuesday night’s council meeting included a discussion about how stealth-buryings might be handled in the future at Woodlawn Cemetery, which the city has been overseeing since about 2012.

Brenda Mattingly is the cemetery coordinator. She keeps track of the plots — who is supposed to be buried where, the cost of the plots and how much was paid and when, she marks for headstones and keeps the records. She is the key contact when people have loved ones ready for eternal repose at Woodlawn Cemetery.

She told board members she received word from an eyewitness at the cemetery on Saturday that about seven or eight cars had made a procession through the cemetery, stopped at a grave, and someone took out a shovel and proceeded to dig a hole on top of the grave to bury a funeral urn.

Councilwoman Debra Matthews, acting as mayor pro-tem for the evening, pointed out it is possible according to the regulations governing the cemetery to bury cremains on top of an already purchased grave, but it requires a few formalities.

Mattingly agreed, saying, “And you have to let us know who you’re putting in there and when you're doing it. And we do have rules with that also, because even if it's cremation it has to be a vault-quality cremation container, so that when people walk across the gravesite they're not gonna fall in a hole where the wood has rotted and twist an ankle.”

The ground nearby had been marked for a headstone placement, but while a worker was placing the headstone, the funeral procession came in and he moved out of the way, Mattingly said. He confirmed they dug a hole and deposited something that looked like an urn.

Mattingly said on Wednesday, remains for up to two bodies can share a plot — and each plot can cost about $700, plus $50 for marking the ground and keeping the records — but stipulations apply. The plot can either have two sets of cremains, or it can contain a coffin that was buried first with the cremains deposited above it.

City Clerk Debbie Carver said she referred someone recently to Mattingly because, to her recollection, they were interested in burying their uncle with their aunt. Carver wondered if it might have been someone from the same party who was seen in the cemetery last weekend.

A city ordinance indicated the burial could probably have been deemed a misdemeanor, and Mattingly was encouraged to contact police if she heard of any other unorthodox, unregulated, unrecorded burials in progress or that had already taken place.

Before the evening’s meeting began, board members along with Planning and Zoning Committee members heard complaints about the disrepair of Red Rooster Lane, located west of the US 67 outer road. A new housing development is bringing in a lot of heavy trucks that have taken their toll on the asphalt road, which is half-owned by Park Hills, and half-owned by Leadington. Council members agreed, they were reluctant to make repairs while construction was still underway, but also indicated they were interested in reaching out to the city of Park Hills to find out their thoughts on repairs.

In other business, the board:

Swore in the city’s new attorney, Larry Thomason.

Renewed TIF district forms and took action to close out the old water/sewer accounts.

Approved spending $16,350 for the proposed workman’s compensation insurance contract.

Agreed to order a new patrol car for the chief of police.

Amended a permit for Bullpen Sports Grill that would let them fence in a different area for seating.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

