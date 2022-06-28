Leadington discusses issues at intersection

The Leadington Board of Aldermen met for their June meeting, appointing both the Mayor Pro-Tempore and attorneys for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, discussed traffic issues on Donnelley and Woodlawn streets, and heard from the police, fire, and maintenance departments.

One of the first items on the agenda was the intersection of Donnelley and Woodlawn streets. According to Mayor Joe Davis, the pavement at the stop signs at the four-way stop is buckling due to the stop and start of larger trucks. Davis brought to the board the possibility of adding a sign that would prevent the trucks from entering the residential road in front of the apartments.

Suggestions included adding either a weight limit for the road or adding a "no through traffic" sign, but Leadington Fire Department Lieutenant Ryan Clements suggested removing two of the stop signs and temporarily turning the four-way stop into a two-way stop.

By making the four-way stop a two-way stop, the entire back street behind Kentucky Fried Chicken would not have a stop sign at the intersection of Donnelley and Woodlawn going west. A "cross-traffic does not stop" sign would be added to Donnelley.

The change will be temporary, at most 60 days once it takes effect, and will be looked at again after the time is up, according to Mayor Joe Davis.

Leadington Police Chief Jerry Hicks informed the aldermen that, since the May meeting, there had been 262 calls, including 54 traffic stops, 23 police investigations, 12 motor vehicle accidents, three pursuits, and five thefts among other call types.

Hicks also requested from the Board of Aldermen a total of $250 to put decals on the new white vehicle, as well as $350 to settle remaining costs from the dealership on the vehicle.

Clements said the fire department ran 26 calls since the last meeting, averaging about 23 minutes per call with an average of three people per call and an average response time of seven minutes.

Maintenance supervisor Kenny Horton said the new police car needs a new set of tires. The board approved $620 for tires.

The board also:

Approved blocking the alley behind U.S. Bank, including Fleming Street, for a motorcycle club yearly gathering on July 9.

Approved the rezoning of East Woodlawn Drive and Tower Road property from Residential to Commercial.

Approved Aldermen Dustin McKinney to be mayor pro-tempore.

Appointed Larry Thomason as city attorney.

The next Leadington Board of Aldermen meeting will be July 12 at 6 p.m.

