Leadington discusses tablets, Flock camera

The Leadington Board of Aldermen recently heard an update about a Flock camera.

Leadington Police Chief Jerry Hicks told the board about plans to put up a camera for the Flock system, which was a budgeted item.

Mayor Joe Davis said the camera does not issue tickets or anything but rather reads license plates.

“It makes pursuit and tracking down people easier,” said Davis, “and keeps them from necessarily having to chase somebody down the highway where they’re going to be a danger to everybody else.”

Hicks said Park Hills has finished a couple of cases because of the city’s Flock camera even though the camera has not been up for more than a couple of weeks.

Hicks added that Leadington Police responded to 233 calls during the month of December, and responded to 2,786 calls during the entire year.

Also during the meeting, Alderwoman Deborah Matthews brought up board members having tablets rather than having the paper copies of board meeting packets. Matthews believes the tablets Park Hills City Council uses came from Amazon.

City Clerk Deborah McCarver suggested a Samsung Galaxy tablet, as Maintenance Supervisor Kenny Horton currently has one and confirmed the tablet works pretty well. The only issue Horton mentioned is the tablet needs to be connected to internet to work. McCarver presented some ideas to the board, including tablets from Walmart, which were on sale and come with a two-year service plan.

For five tablets all together from Walmart, it would cost about $945, or $189 per tablet. McCarver said ARPA funds would cover the cost of the tablets if the board approved.

The board approved the purchase of the tablets.

Members of the board also approved for McCarver to attend a spring conference for city clerks. Along with attending the regular spring conference, McCarver will also be attending the Master Academy taking place two days before the full conference. The total amount approved for McCarver’s spring conference is $756.30.

While Fire Chief Doug Graham was not in attendance, Alderman Dustin McKinney filled in by telling the board the fire department responded to 41 calls in December, and had 351 calls for the year. McKinney said this is the most calls the fire department has ever run in a year.

The Leadington Board of Aldermen meet the second Tuesday of every month at Leadington City Hall, 12 Weir Street, at 6 p.m.