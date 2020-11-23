Leadington gains new alderman, loses another

During the Leadington Board of Aldermen meeting last week, a new alderman was sworn in and another resigned.
Greg Skaggs, who owns Slyders Bar and Grill in Leadington, was appointed by Mayor Joe Davis to fill the vacant seat on the board until the April election.
“Obviously, he lives in the community so he knows some of the issues we're having,” Davis said.
The rest of the board members approved the appointment.
Cassie Schrum, who has served on the board since 2018, is resigning as she is moving outside the city limits. She has recommended her son Jax Reeves to fill her seat until the April election.
“He’s smart,” she said. “He’s young. He’s got a great head on his shoulders. He works hard. He’s got a great job. He’s involved with keeping up with the latest and I think he would be a great addition to the city.”
Former Alderman Casie Braddy was in attendance at the meeting and was asked if she’d be interested in filling the spot.
“I want to very much, but I can’t right now,” Braddy said.
This is the third vacancy that Davis has had to fill since he was elected in June. After Alderman Gary McKinney died of a heart attack in August, he appointed former city leader and his father-in-law Steve Kinsey to fill the seat.
During the meeting, the board also discussed the police department.
Right now, the department has one full-time officer and a part-time officer. Police Chief Erik Powers works full-time during the week and the part-timer works on the weekend. The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department and the Park Hills Police Department are also helping out with coverage.
The merger with the Park Hills Police Department was briefly discussed. Davis said City Attorney Mark Bishop had sent an agreement to him with an amendment from Park Hills.
“The only amendment they had is they want to lease our police vehicles,” Davis explained. “They would still keep liability, as far as insurance and everything like that on the cars.”
The issue was tabled until the next meeting after the board requested to read the agreement before making any decisions.
Jason Flieg and Allen Lawson from Flieg’s Equipment attended the meeting to express concern over security at their Leadington business. Several storage units have been broken in to lately.
Support Local Journalism
“I don't hardly ever see a county vehicle pass by my place,” said Lawson, who is the manager. “Two years ago when I lived next door to Flieg’s in the house, every 15 minutes there was a Leadington cop passing by my place. We didn’t even have a fence up at work with mowers up front; not a thing was ever touched. Now we have a fence. The storages in the last six months have been hit five, six, seven times.”
Davis assured them that they are working on it.
“We're looking at every option we can,” he said. “Obviously, our first choice is not to move any department out of the city. However, if it results in better coverage and relatively same cost as what we had, that's an option we've been exploring. If not, then we're going to do our best efforts to hire on a couple more officers, as well.”
Lawson also expressed concern over the part-time officer who is working on the weekends.
“You know where I’ve seen him?” he asked. “On (Highway) 32. I don't see him patrolling. I see him trying to stop somebody. What happened to patrolling, where's that at? I understand you have to have revenue for tickets and stuff like that.”
Kinsey echoed his concern.
“There’s not too many streets in town,” he said. “It’s not hard to hit them all.”
Powers said he wasn’t aware of that issue.
Davis said the majority of their time should be spent patrolling.
“We need to make sure when we're running our patrols, we are running, not just the main drags, but hitting the side streets, especially over where businesses are … The biggest deterrent is visibility.”
In other business, the board:
• approved about $50,000 from the street department fund for a new skid steer.
• approved pay for aldermen.
• approved additional work pay for employees. It’s a one-time payment instead of a year-end bonus.
• discussed damage done to Woodlawn Cemetery after someone drove through the grass while it was raining.
• approved the fire department to relinquish the lease on its old pumper truck back to Farmington and to use their Tahoe for EMS calls and other things they don’t need to take the truck to. The board said they must keep a mileage to use the Tahoe.
• discussed repairs to a crumbling drain under Woodlawn Street. They decided it was best to rent a camera so they can see the extent of the damage before making any decisions on repairs.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.