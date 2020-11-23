Leadington gains new alderman, loses another

During the meeting, the board also discussed the police department.

Right now, the department has one full-time officer and a part-time officer. Police Chief Erik Powers works full-time during the week and the part-timer works on the weekend. The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department and the Park Hills Police Department are also helping out with coverage.

The merger with the Park Hills Police Department was briefly discussed. Davis said City Attorney Mark Bishop had sent an agreement to him with an amendment from Park Hills.

“The only amendment they had is they want to lease our police vehicles,” Davis explained. “They would still keep liability, as far as insurance and everything like that on the cars.”

The issue was tabled until the next meeting after the board requested to read the agreement before making any decisions.

Jason Flieg and Allen Lawson from Flieg’s Equipment attended the meeting to express concern over security at their Leadington business. Several storage units have been broken in to lately.

