Leadington hears about property tax rate

The Leadington Board of Aldermen met last week to discuss issues relating to the town, including changing the date of the September meeting, and hearing about a recommended property tax rate increase.

The board started the meeting off with the discussion of the property tax rate. The city received recommendation from the state auditor’s office to increase the property tax rate to 0.50% from the current 0.3511% tax rate currently implemented.

Leadington Mayor Joe Davis said the board does not have to approve the increase, but it is a recommendation. According to Davis, the current rate has been active for at least the last two years, and had only been increased a tenth of a percent three years prior due to being deferred for at most two years.

City Attorney Larry Thomason wanted to look over the information the city had received on the tax rate, but did not see an issue with holding a public meeting for the board to hear what the community thinks.

The board will have an open meeting on Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m. to listen to what residents have to say about the potential property tax increase.

Davis also brought up to the board the possibility of adding a stop sign on Newton Street where the Sports Play parking lot and Newton Street meet.

While it has not been a big issue during the summer, Davis said it has been an issue over the last year or two with people leaving the lot and not yielding before entering Newton Street, and he is worried someone will be hit.

Leadington has the backside of Newton Street but the city does not control the section between the Donut Palace and El Tapatio.

Alderwoman Debbi Matthews suggested the city also get a sign warning of a school bus stop, and to watch for children. Alderman Steve Kinsey suggested striping Newton.

The board approved of putting a sign up, as well as striping.

Nicolle Hahn, the Community Service Program director at East Missouri Action Agency, introduced herself to the board. She said EMAA has, over the last two years, been working with the homeless population. At the highest point in 2021, EMAA had 65 people in hotels in St. Francois County.

Having opened the day shelter, Hahn said the group is seeing more people than originally thought, and EMMA had recently applied for a grant. At one point, EMAA was looking at putting a temporary shelter in Leadington.

Recently, EMAA had someone donate two gutted shipping containers, providing 10 pods. The same donor recently remodeled an old maintenance shed that can hold 62 people.

While someone may be homeless due to varying reasons, EMAA works with those needing to become self-sufficient. During the months of May and June, EMAA served on average 61 clients, and was able to permanently house nine in May and seven in June.

According to Hahn, the yearly operating budget is about $650,000, and they are looking at the American Rescue Plan funding, and how homelessness comes into play. Hahn understood Leadington did not receive a whole lot, but EMAA is serving people in St. Francois County, and any amount of money being donated would be helpful.

Davis advised Hahn he was not aware of how much is available, but was not opposed to revisiting the topic once he is aware of what funds are available.

Next, Leadington Police Chief Jerry Hicks informed the board of how the department did between meetings, responding to a total of 235 calls. Hicks said Officer Trent Franklin caught someone red-handed at the American Legion on Sunday night with Park Hills backing him up. The back door was open, and the man turned out to allegedly have a stolen car, with a car full of catalytic convertors, though none were from Leadington, he added.

The next meeting is Sept. 20, which is at a later date due to City Clerk Deborah McCarver attending a conference during the week of Sept. 13.

In other business, the board:

• Discussed a Certificate of Deposit with Unico Bank. The CD, worth $1,345.87, is for the cemetery, and will be combined with the highest CD associated with the cemetery so long as the bank allows.

• The city also received a letter from Alpine Land Company to purchase the cemetery. Davis said he did not find anything about the company other than what looked to be self-generated compliments and spam reports. Davis wanted to let the board know they did receive something, but did not feel like it was a legitimate land offer.

• Approved for Maintenance Department Supervisor Kenny Horton to attend a chemical training session in St. Louis during the month of September for chemical and hazmat spills.

• Discussed the information from Park Hills about Park Hills raising the water rates. The minimum charge outside of Park Hills which will be used for operation or maintenance. Each contributor will also pay a charge rate for operation and maintenance for $2.39 for every 1,000 gallons of water or wastewater. The topic will be discussed again in September’s meeting.

During its July meeting, the Leadington Board of Aldermen heard from Greg McWilliams, who is wanting to clean up in the Woodlawn Cemetery, including picking up headstones. Davis said one of the big things is the liability, especially with not knowing if there are still family of deceased people around.

McWilliams presented a waiver letter to the board, and Davis asked Thomason to take a look over the waiver, and have his advice on the waiver ready for next month’s meeting.

Davis also brought up Stan Rawson, who asked for the board’s approval to collect donations for a new flagpole and mulch/bedding for the Woodlawn Cemetery. Rawson, a member of the Leadington Free Will Baptist Church and a veteran, is working to collect donations to replace the current flagpole and wanted to ensure approval before going ahead with it.

Rawson will be working with Horton, maintenance director, and Brenda Mattingly, cemetery coordinator, to ensure the new flagpole goes in a good location.

The board also heard from Hicks, who updated the board on the juvenile serving community service, saying she has close to 20 of the 40 hours completed.

The new police car is almost completed, with the radio installed, and MBT stand nearly finished. The idea of leaving the car unmarked was brought up by Hicks, who listed the benefits of leaving the car unmarked sneaking up on places to solve burglaries or break-ins as people may not recognize it as a police vehicle.

The car would not be completely unmarked, plates will still have the logo, and there will still be the Leadington Police logo somewhere on the vehicle.

The board approved it with a 2-1 with Alderwoman Debbi Matthews and Alderman Dustin McKinney approving, with Alderman Steve Kinsey in opposition.

The police department received a donation of $1,500 from Farmington Walmart, and asked to put the money to the white police car in paying the city back for the vehicle.

Hicks informed the board the police department also received a Partnership Award from the Attorney General for being in compliance and keeping track of sexual assault kits.

In other matters, Horton requested buying blanks for the new patrol vehicle to ensure nothing falls in after putting the new equipment in. Blanks will fill up any gaps left-over after installing new equipment.

Horton also brought up the idea of buying a camera for the shop. He suggested a Ring camera, while Davis suggested a camera from Amazon which does not require a subscription, unlike the Ring cameras. They also run on an AA battery, and do not run every minute of the day. If the cameras pick up on motion, the camera runs for 10 minutes and then shuts off again. Both cameras can be solar-powered too.

The board approved a motion to purchase up to $500 worth of camera equipment.

The board also heard from the John Gable with the Missouri Department of Transportation about the Bullpen. Gable said there is not much of a parking lot currently, and the stop sign keeps getting ran over. There are a few stalls marked as accessible parking, but Gable said the front entrance is not currently ADA acceptable.

The city is willing to fix some of the uneven areas and make the transition from the roadway to the Bullpen’s concrete parking lot area. It is looking like the city may have more of the area which may limit what the owners want to do.

Gable believes the only way to fix the problem is to have some type of space to separate the parking area from the road, whether it be a curve or a greenspace.

Davis said he appreciated the information, and he will talk to the tenant and talk to the board and decide where to go from there.

In other business, the board:

• Discussed letting the police department use E-85 in place of using regular gasoline to try to save money for two of the cars, which can save the department about $1 per gallon. The board asked Hicks to call the dealer and see what the dealer recommends.

• Heard from Officer Andrew Lewis on switching the space the police department currently uses with the space McCarver currently uses. Lewis said the department feels as though they do not need the space, and perhaps McCarver could better utilize the space. At this point and time, Davis requested the issue be tabled.

• Approved a purchase of a pallet of cat litter for the fire department for spills on the highway.