Leadington hires new officers

The Leadington Police Department has two new officers.
Mayor Joe Davis made the announcement at Tuesday night’s Board of Alderman meeting.
He said that Officer Donald Waller left the department to take a job in Herculaneum.
“We appreciate his time with us,” Davis added.
Miranda West and Andrew Lewis are the two new officers. One of the positions is full-time and the other is part-time.
Jerry Hicks is the city’s interim police chief and he told the board in his report that the department responded to a total of 158 calls in July.
Officer Marvin Chapman also presented the board with research he has done on body camera options for the department.
He looked into options from Visual Labs and Digital Ally. He recommended Digital Ally, which he said is used by the Desloge Police Department.
Visual Labs uses cell phone cameras.
“The problem with Visual Labs is it's a company that does the system for the cameras, but doesn't provide the cameras or the service for the devices,” he said. “Visual Labs is going to charge about $2,500 a year. But it's going to be a $500 or $600 upfront cost plus special-made clips to hold the devices and things like that.”
The option from Digital Ally that Chapman recommended would be a $2,048 upfront cost for the four body cameras and equipment and one year of service. It would then be $1,968 yearly after that.
Davis said they would wait to vote on it until next month’s meeting after they nail down the final numbers and figure out if they would be locked into a five-year contract.
In the most recent budget, the board approved $500 for body cameras. But Davis said they may be able to get to some grant money to help. He said it’s something the department needs at some point.
“I'm a fan,” he added. “I get the aspect of people wanting to know what's going on, (but) for your guys’ safety. I think it covers you.”
During the meeting, the board also discussed the Woodlawn Drive project. Joe Gabel with Taylor Engineering and Margaret Yates, the grant administrator for the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission, attended the meeting. They were there to close up the widening part of the project.
Yates said the hearing was required to give residents the chance to comment on the completed project.
“This is the last piece of the puzzle,” she added.
Davis also discussed the next phase of the project.
“We reached out to Lead Belt Materials to get an idea as far as what it would take to cap and resurface the road out there now that it's been widened,” he explained. “So we are going to start working on that project next. It's getting late in the year. We're going to try to get it in before weather and everything breaks.”
The board approved getting a proposal from Taylor Engineering to help with management of the front-end of the project.
In other business, the board:
- Approved renewal of four certificates of deposit with Belgrade Bank for 16 months at .52% interest.
- Heard an update from Maintenance Director Kenny Horton, who said that construction being done on the Park Hills side of Red Rooster Lane was damaging the Leadington side of the street. Davis said he would talk to Park Hills about it. Davis also requested that Horton contact Ameren about what the cost would be for street lighting in the Forest Park subdivision.
- Made a request that department leaders do inventory of equipment for property control procedure.
- Approved working with Maloney, Wright and Robbins for quarterly payroll assistance.
