Leadington hires new officers

The option from Digital Ally that Chapman recommended would be a $2,048 upfront cost for the four body cameras and equipment and one year of service. It would then be $1,968 yearly after that.

Davis said they would wait to vote on it until next month’s meeting after they nail down the final numbers and figure out if they would be locked into a five-year contract.

In the most recent budget, the board approved $500 for body cameras. But Davis said they may be able to get to some grant money to help. He said it’s something the department needs at some point.

“I'm a fan,” he added. “I get the aspect of people wanting to know what's going on, (but) for your guys’ safety. I think it covers you.”

During the meeting, the board also discussed the Woodlawn Drive project. Joe Gabel with Taylor Engineering and Margaret Yates, the grant administrator for the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission, attended the meeting. They were there to close up the widening part of the project.

Yates said the hearing was required to give residents the chance to comment on the completed project.

“This is the last piece of the puzzle,” she added.

Davis also discussed the next phase of the project.