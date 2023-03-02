Leadington residents may experience cloudy water starting from Monday until Wednesday as the Park Hills Utility Department tests hydrants in the city.

Testing locations include 100 East Woodlawn Drive, 930 East Woodlawn Drive, 5001 Flat River Road, 5103 Flat River Road, 500 Newton Street, Wappapelo Lane, Lore Lane, Maple Street, and Peterson Street.

Performing regular flow tests on hydrants can potentially help fire departments lower their insurance service office (ISO) rating, identifying any that may need maintenance work. This helps departments provide better public safety and can help reduce citizens' homeowners insurance premiums in the future.

Testing the flow on the city's hydrants could stir up sediment in the system, so residents may notice temporarily cloudy or discolored water. The city recommends letting their water run for a few minutes until it clears up on its own.