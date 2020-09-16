Leadington, IML also getting help from sheriff's dept.

“It’s not like Terre Du Lac. They’re just filling in, it’s not a complete take-over of our police department at this point. I’m not taking anything off the table though, we’re looking at different options,” he said. “With the financial situation we’re in, we’re looking at possibly contracting it out.”

Davis said they initially reached out to Park Hills to see if an agreement for added coverage could be reached, but they have yet to hear from the city. Plus, residents are still fond of having their own police department, as they expressed during a public meeting early last month.

“Citizens have expressed their thoughts and concerns, and while they want Leadington to stay independent with its own police department, I have yet to hear of a plan as to how to pay for it,” Davis said. “We’re robbing Peter to pay Paul, and we’re trying to provide these services. Fire and police departments are really the image of your city, but if you don’t have the revenue to support and maintain those positions, it’s not fair to the people employed in them or to the people they serve.

“And we have no extra money in the budget, nothing held back just in case. It’s kept me awake sometimes at night, if you want to know the truth.”

Iron Mountain Lake Mayor Shane French was contacted, but refrained from commenting for this article. The sheriff's department in the past has helped the town's police department.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

