Leadington leaders discuss budget shortfalls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Leadington is already staring down a $30,000 hole as annual budget time rolls around. But city leaders expect the effects of COVID-19 to make it even deeper.

The board of aldermen discussed the issue during its meeting on Tuesday night.

“So I know we got the audit and it shows about what Gary (McKinney) and I expected and what we’ve been trying to figure out how to get around,” said Joe Davis, aldermen and lone candidate for mayor in the June 2 election. “We are about $30,000 back. Part of it is from years past and just not making any headway.

”My area of real concern is listening to some of the other meetings from some of the other municipalities and stuff that I’ve seen online. They are expecting a 20 to 25 percent reduction in sales tax revenue due to all the COVID-related items.”

Because of the postponement of the municipal courts due to COVID-19, City Attorney Mark Bishop added, there is also a delay in revenues from the court for the past couple of months.

A $30,000 hole and a 25 percent reduction in sales tax, doesn’t add up to easy decisions. Davis said they will have to make cuts across the board.