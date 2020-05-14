Leadington leaders discuss budget shortfalls

The City of Leadington is already staring down a $30,000 hole as annual budget time rolls around. But city leaders expect the effects of COVID-19 to make it even deeper.
The board of aldermen discussed the issue during its meeting on Tuesday night.
“So I know we got the audit and it shows about what Gary (McKinney) and I expected and what we’ve been trying to figure out how to get around,” said Joe Davis, aldermen and lone candidate for mayor in the June 2 election. “We are about $30,000 back. Part of it is from years past and just not making any headway.
”My area of real concern is listening to some of the other meetings from some of the other municipalities and stuff that I’ve seen online. They are expecting a 20 to 25 percent reduction in sales tax revenue due to all the COVID-related items.”
Because of the postponement of the municipal courts due to COVID-19, City Attorney Mark Bishop added, there is also a delay in revenues from the court for the past couple of months.
A $30,000 hole and a 25 percent reduction in sales tax, doesn’t add up to easy decisions. Davis said they will have to make cuts across the board.
“We’re going to have to figure out where we can cut corners and save money,” David added. “There’s no better way to say it … We’ve robbed Peter to pay Paul all year long and now it’s time to pay the bill.”
The other aldermen agreed this has been years in the making.
“I don’t think we are surprised,” Alderman Cassie Schrum said.
“The last three years, there’s not been a budget adjustment for the overages,” McKinney added. “I can take part of the blame for that myself.
"Basically they’ve overspent, $48,000 one year, $33,000 one year. It amounted to $127,000 that they never made any adjustments for that when it comes to budgeting. We are going to address it.”
Davis said the police department has needs that must be addressed and the fire department needs turnout gear.
“We’ve treaded water, but we’ve not made any headway at all,” Davis said. “We can’t go into another year and no department get what they need and us say, 'well we’re going to keep looking at it.’ We’ve tried to be creative. I guess we need to make a decision as a whole, what direction we are going.”
The other big discussion during the meeting was about the stop sign at the intersection of Woodlawn and Donnelly Streets.
City Maintenance Director Kenny Horton is concerned that he’s continually having to repair the road where semi-trucks are having to stop, as well as signs that get knocked down.
Woodlawn sees traffic from trucks going to businesses, as well as traffic from the Mineral Area College driving school.
“I, personally, like the stops,” Mayor Pro-Temp Debbi Matthews said. “Because it’s very busy through here and traffic was just flying.”
The aldermen talked about putting up a sign that restricts truck traffic, but decided against that. They plan to talk to MAC about a possible alternative route for its driving school traffic.
“On testing days, they make multiple trips though there,” Horton said.
Also during the meeting, the aldermen discussed auctioning off a Ford Crown Victoria and Dodge Charger that are sitting in the maintenance lot. They plan to list the vehicles on govdeals.com.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
