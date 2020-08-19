Leadington mourns the loss of McKinney

Leadington lost a community leader over the weekend. Alderman Gary McKinney, 49, died of a heart attack on Sunday in Florida.
Oldest daughter Brooksana said her dad had the biggest heart. He loved his family and his kids.
“(He) would do anything for anyone,” she said, choking back tears. “All you had to do was ask and he didn’t care what it was. If he could do it, he would do it.”
Brooksana said he will be remembered as the guy who loves Christmas.
“That’s what he looked forward to every year,” she added.
He was known for putting up an elaborate lights display in the neighborhood of the Keystone Villas senior apartments that he owned and lived near.
She said some of her favorite memories with her dad involved working on the lights display, which they started preparing for in June and July.
They had talked about doing a smaller display this year after they lost a lot of their supplies in a warehouse fire in 2019.
“We were going do something this year, something smaller,” she explained, “but he had five projects going on all the time. So he really never knew what he was going to decide to do that day.”
Leadington Mayor Joe Davis said the loss is heartbreaking.
“I don't usually get very emotional with things,” he said. “It's just not in my personality or behavior. But there were times that I sat down, and even talking to my wife, I said, ‘it's kind of surreal. It's almost like you're hoping that it's a bad joke or something like that.’”
Davis also served on the Board of Aldermen with McKinney’s fiancé, Cassie Schrum. He said he can’t even imagine what she and the family are going through as they are all so close.
“That was the love of her life,” David added. “Those two -- you could tell anytime you were around them -- were just enamored and so happy with each other. It was just beautiful to watch.”
Davis not only served on the board with McKinney, he has also been his neighbor for the last five years.
“He was a shoot from the hip guy,” Davis said. “Some people liked it. Some people didn't care for it, but you never had to guess where Gary was coming from with anything.”
Davis said he will miss McKinney’s dedication and passion for his family and the city.
“When he dived in on a project, he was really an all-in guy,” Davis explained. “He never got one foot in and was really focused on other areas or anything like that. If he committed to something he was, was 110% in it.”
It’s a huge loss for the city, according to Davis.
“I think the city of Leadington is really going to miss that that level of passion, whether you agree or disagree with some of the decisions or some of the directions that he wanted to pursue or his opinion on certain matters,” he added. “Again, he was always open to hear those disagreements and always try to put it in a way that was relevant or applied to everybody.”
Arrangements are being handled by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Services are planned for Saturday.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
