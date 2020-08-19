Leadington mourns the loss of McKinney

“I don't usually get very emotional with things,” he said. “It's just not in my personality or behavior. But there were times that I sat down, and even talking to my wife, I said, ‘it's kind of surreal. It's almost like you're hoping that it's a bad joke or something like that.’”

Davis also served on the Board of Aldermen with McKinney’s fiancé, Cassie Schrum. He said he can’t even imagine what she and the family are going through as they are all so close.

“That was the love of her life,” David added. “Those two -- you could tell anytime you were around them -- were just enamored and so happy with each other. It was just beautiful to watch.”

Davis not only served on the board with McKinney, he has also been his neighbor for the last five years.

“He was a shoot from the hip guy,” Davis said. “Some people liked it. Some people didn't care for it, but you never had to guess where Gary was coming from with anything.”

Davis said he will miss McKinney’s dedication and passion for his family and the city.