Leadington promotes Hill to assistant fire chief

“I haven't heard of any more in the area since then,” Hicks added. “Maybe there was and nobody reported it, I don't know. But all the guy’s tools and all the guy’s stuff is in the evidence in there. So that's something that's really, really good.”

When asked, Davis said they are looking to hire another full-time officer and are taking applications right now.

“The plan is still to have four full-time officers,” he said. “We're just waiting on applicants to come in and then from there we'll screen them and hopefully get back up to four.”

Hicks and Officer Marvin Chapman also talked to the board about one of the officers possibly being certified as a firearms instructor, as well as certified to test and maintain them. They said they have five handguns, two AR-15s, and are hoping to get two shotguns.

The aldermen also talked about checking into grants to get three automated external defibrillators, two for police cars and one for city hall.

In an update from Street Department Director Kenny Horton, he said he talked to Leadbelt Materials about what they would recommend as the next steps for the Woodlawn Street project.