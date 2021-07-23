Leadington promotes Hill to assistant fire chief

In a meeting on Tuesday night, the Leadington Board of Aldermen approved a fire department promotion and three business licenses, as well as heard updates from department leaders.
Fire Department Chief Doug Graham recommended Captain Tommy Hill be promoted to assistant chief. The promotion was approved.
“He’s been my right hand man,” Graham said.
Mayor Joe Davis said Hill has stepped up when Graham is not around.
“He's done a great job communicating, good or bad, when anything comes up,” he added. “He's always on top of things anytime I’ve had to ask him for anything.”
Alderman Dustin McKinney agreed.
“He's been doing an awesome job for years now,” he said.
The board members also approved business licenses for three Leadington businesses: Nichols Autobody, Leadbelt Auto Sales, and Viable US LLC.
In an update from the police department, Interim Police Chief Jerry Hicks said the department responded to 169 calls last month.
He said they are investigating a reported theft of a catalytic convertor on July 4. In the meantime, Officer Donald Waller pulled a vehicle over for speeding and found three stolen catalytic convertors in it.
“I haven't heard of any more in the area since then,” Hicks added. “Maybe there was and nobody reported it, I don't know. But all the guy’s tools and all the guy’s stuff is in the evidence in there. So that's something that's really, really good.”
When asked, Davis said they are looking to hire another full-time officer and are taking applications right now.
“The plan is still to have four full-time officers,” he said. “We're just waiting on applicants to come in and then from there we'll screen them and hopefully get back up to four.”
Hicks and Officer Marvin Chapman also talked to the board about one of the officers possibly being certified as a firearms instructor, as well as certified to test and maintain them. They said they have five handguns, two AR-15s, and are hoping to get two shotguns.
The aldermen also talked about checking into grants to get three automated external defibrillators, two for police cars and one for city hall.
In an update from Street Department Director Kenny Horton, he said he talked to Leadbelt Materials about what they would recommend as the next steps for the Woodlawn Street project.
“What they recommended for us to do is to do a wedge course,” he said. “It'll be a one-inch wedge course. It’ll take all the humps and imperfections out of the road, and then come back with a two-inch cap. But he said, if we just cap it without the wedge course, it's going fail a lot quicker than what it would without the wedge. But it will be more expensive.”
He said they also thought it was better to leave the alligator cracks instead of pulling them up and redoing them.
The board decided to check with Cochran Engineering about possibly managing the project, so they can then put the project out for bids.
In an update from Hill, he said the fire department responded to 26 calls last month, including the recent fire at Chaumette Winery. He estimated the departments used more than 200,000 gallons of water during that call.
“It was a long night,” he added. “It was hot.”
In other business, the board:
- Highlighted the city’s high grass ordinance, which is section 215.020.
“I believe it's on (the agenda) because we've found some areas that have been let go within the city that we are offering people an opportunity to clean up,” Davis said. “And if they don't, then we will be enforcing going forward.”
- Approved the registration of a government domain website for the city including official emails.
- Tabled hiring seasonal part-time staff for helping with mowing at Woodlawn Cemetery until next year.
