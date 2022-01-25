Leadington pursues tax extension

The Leadington Board of Aldermen met Jan. 11 and agreed to put a half-cent sales tax on the April 5 ballot that would funnel the money to the general fund, instead of to the fund dedicated to pay down the water and sewer improvements it completed a few years ago.

The sales tax already exists but is about to expire. Originally approved in 2003 for water and sewer improvements around town, the water and sewer bond will be paid off, but Leadington still has municipal problems to solve, mainly with keeping its police department staffed.

Mayor Joe Davis explained in November, the April 5 ballot issue would involve no new taxes, but it would roll over the city’s existing half-cent sales tax to the general fund so the revenue could be diverted to public safety.

Like many rural areas, the Leadington Police Department has been struggling to maintain its department due to challenges within the profession and salary competition from larger cities.

Also appearing on the April 5 ballot are the names of Aldermen Debra Matthews and Dustin McKinney, incumbents, for re-election. They’re both running unopposed.

City Clerk Debbie Carver reported officers were nominated for the Leadington Community Development Corporation, which negotiates and submits grant applications on the city’s behalf. The LCDC President will be McKinney, the secretary will be Greg Dickinson and the treasurer will be Andrew Young.

The aldermen approved two new business licenses, for J&K Motorsports and Winkelman Glass Company, and approved an invoice for striping Flat River Road.

The next council meeting will be Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

