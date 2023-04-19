During the monthly Board of Alderman meeting in Leadington last Tuesday night, the board certified the election results from the April 4 general election, discussed adopting a building code, and reviewed bids for a lighting project.

Mayor Joe Davis started the meeting by informing the board of the election results, saying that he and Alderman Steve Kinsey had been re-elected, and Andrew Young had been elected to join the board. Greg Dickinson was not re-elected to the board.

City Clerk Deborah McCarver read the oath of office to Davis. Davis then proceeded to read the oath of office to both Kinsey and Young. After Young joined the board, Davis reminded the board a new mayor pro-tempore needed to be decided. The board approved Alderman Dustin McKinney to serve as mayor pro-tempore again.

Davis also informed the board that the city's 3% tax on marijuana sales had passed.

The topic of codes was brought up again as the city is looking at possibly adding a building inspector. Davis said a few derelict buildings have left the city officials powerless to do anything, since no standards have been set.

McCarver said she had called around to other municipalities. She said Park Hills uses the International Building Code (IBC). City Attorney Larry Thomason elaborated further, saying, while Park Hills uses IBC for buildings, the city also uses more than five additional codes. He said Farmington uses 11 codes.

Alderwoman Debra Matthews asked what the smaller cities do, like Bismarck, and Thomason said the city does not have a code, so Leadington is not alone in not adopting codes.

“It’s a major undertaking. It’s probably a worthwhile undertaking, but it’s a major undertaking,” said Thomason.

Whoever takes on the position will have to understand what they are getting into, said Thomason. He suggested it would make sense if Leadington wanted to enter into a contract with another city to use their inspector, since the city does not have much in the way of new construction.

“I think your solution is probably going to be doing some kind of sharing with somebody. Adopting the code and making the amendments that are specific to Leadington is no big deal, you just do it,” explained Thomason. “The practicality of how you’re going to enforce this is key.”

Davis said it seemed like the city is going to need to pull a lot from the IBC and decide what it needs to go with, and also determine a similar-sized city that might be open to an agreement in sharing an inspector.

Maintenance Supervisor Kenny Horton brought bids to the board for the Forest Park Lighting Project. Horton presented three bids, one expressing no interest, one for $4,951, and one for $2,400 from Herbst Excavating LLC. Horton recommended the bid for $2,400. With this bid, Horton said, the only thing he has to worry about is replacing the dirt the excavating dumps out.

In other business, the board:

• Heard from Police Chief Jerry Hicks that the department responded to 340 calls last month. He said the department received two tasers from the Desloge Police Department.

• Heard from Fire Chief Doug Graham, who informed the board the department responded to 24 calls.