Leadington swears in new aldermen, including winner of tie

The winner of the three-way tie between write-in candidates for a Leadington alderman position has been decided.
Mayor Joe Davis said on Monday that Dustin McKinney will fill the one-year term.
McKinney, Casie Braddy, and Rob Francis all earned three write-in votes in last Tuesday's election. No one registered to run for the position.
Davis said the three candidates all agreed to decide the winner through a lottery system.
“What would happen is we either would have had to pay to have a special runoff election or get everybody to agree to like a lottery-type system for the position,” he explained. “But everybody would have to agree.
"Nobody could contest that. One person could contest and they would have to go to an election. So after speaking with all three candidates and kind of letting him know what was going on, they were all in agreeance that they didn't want to spend the money to have a special runoff election.”
Former alderman Braddy decided to concede.
“She just had other things going on and just didn't know if she was 100% in it,” Davis added.
He said Francis and McKinney both just wanted to make sure the spot got filled. Francis decided to concede because of McKinney’s experience with the city.
“Rob said that Dustin had had more experience and everything up there in city hall being a chief and being involved in the city for years,” Davis said.
McKinney was employed with Leadington for 12 years, five of those as police chief. He resigned in July 2019 after a picture of him being inappropriate on duty started circulating online.
According to the Daily Journal article at the time, McKinney said that this photograph was of him having some innocent horseplay with some adult coworkers. McKinney said the photo was several years old and admits that he was in uniform and on duty when the photo was taken.
“I do regret that I behaved in such an unprofessional manner,” McKinney told the Daily Journal. “This was the only time in my 12 years of employment that I was reprimanded.”
Incumbent Steve Kinsey and write-in candidate Greg Dickinson will fill the two-year term alderman seats after last Tuesday's election.
In his first year as mayor, Davis had to fill two alderman seats and one was left open. After Gary McKinney died of a heart attack in August, he appointed Kinsey. And after Cassie Schrum moved out of city limits, he appointed Greg Skaggs in November.
The new aldermen and Davis were sworn in to their positions during Monday’s night Leadington Board of Aldermen meeting.
In other business at the meeting, the board:
- Discussed the plans for the citywide cleanup. The dates will be April 22-23. The city will not accept anything that cannot be taken to the dump, such as tires, paint, refrigerators, compressors, and fluorescent light bulbs.
- Approved the payment of $10,300.40 to Omnigo, which is the software system that the police department uses.
- Approved the payment of $501.89 to St. Francois County and $501.89 to Collector Pam Williams for city taxes.
- Approved the responses required for the Maloney, Wright, and Robbins audit.
- Approved the fire department’s request for three soft stretchers at $30 apiece.
- Gave the fire department permission to get a free ATV from the Missouri Department of Conservation to help with rescues at St. Joe Park and brush fires.
- Heard a police department update from Officer Jerry Hicks. He told the board that the police department received 210 calls in the past month and a half and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office only had to provide coverage to less than 10 of the calls.
- Expressed support for the Pit Stop’s Car Show on May 23, which will be a fundraiser for Camp Hope. Skaggs suggested the city buy a boys and girls bike to donate to be raffled off as prizes. The rest of the board members supported the idea.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.