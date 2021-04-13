Leadington swears in new aldermen, including winner of tie

The winner of the three-way tie between write-in candidates for a Leadington alderman position has been decided.

Mayor Joe Davis said on Monday that Dustin McKinney will fill the one-year term.

McKinney, Casie Braddy, and Rob Francis all earned three write-in votes in last Tuesday's election. No one registered to run for the position.

Davis said the three candidates all agreed to decide the winner through a lottery system.

“What would happen is we either would have had to pay to have a special runoff election or get everybody to agree to like a lottery-type system for the position,” he explained. “But everybody would have to agree.

"Nobody could contest that. One person could contest and they would have to go to an election. So after speaking with all three candidates and kind of letting him know what was going on, they were all in agreeance that they didn't want to spend the money to have a special runoff election.”

Former alderman Braddy decided to concede.

“She just had other things going on and just didn't know if she was 100% in it,” Davis added.