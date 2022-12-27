Leadington swears in new officers

The Leadington Board of Aldermen met last week to discuss a banking account and two ordinances. The board also swore in two new officers for the police department.

Leadington City Clerk Deborah McCarver said there have been issues when she has tried to make purchases online with one of the bank cards due to the fact Mayor Joe Davis is the only authorized signer on the account. When the purchase is flagged as fraud and someone from the bank calls, McCarver answers and since McCarver is not an authorized user, issues occur.

An idea was brought up to have different cards for the department heads and McCarver, but Davis suggested to the board to add the department heads and McCarver as authorized signers on the card. The board approved the motion.

Two ordinances were discussed by the board.

The first ordinance would impose a sales tax at a rate of 3% on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult use marijuana sold within the city’s limits pending the approval of the voters of the city at the general municipal election to be held on April 4.

The board approved the first ordinance.

The second ordinance discussed was about changing the zoning district for a parcel of land at the west side of the intersection of Woodlawn Drive and Tower Road from residential to commercial. A public hearing was advertised, but due to sickness of city employees, the meeting had to be moved.

City Attorney Larry Thomason suggested it may be better to advertise the public hearing again and schedule the hearing for January. The board tabled the new ordinance until the January meeting.

Police Chief Jerry Hicks informed the board the police department responded to 280 calls for the month. Hicks said some officers participated in the first round of Shop With a Cop and enjoyed the experience.

Hicks also asked the board to approve the request to allow two officers go to a free training course in St. Louis for DWI and drug detection in January. The only money needed to be reimbursed would be for food. The board approved the request.

Davis also swore in two new members of the Leadington Police Department: Luke Nickelson and Michael Cole. The department currently has 11 officers: four full-time and seven part-time.

Fire Chief Doug Graham informed the board the ARPA grant has been filled out and submitted. The grant is a 50/50 grant, where the city will have to pay 50% of the money and the grant should take care of the rest.

Graham said the rough estimate for everything asked for is about $22,000. Two AEDs would go with the fire department, one would go to maintenance supervisor Kenny Horton to be put in the truck, one for city hall, and four would go to the police department with the plan to have one in each patrol car.

Graham told the board these are the same AEDs the ambulance district uses, and was told by the district it will perform permitted preventive maintenance on the equipment once a year, and will replace any pads the city uses. Graham also said someone from the ambulance district will train everyone who needs it.

While the ARPA grant has been filed, Graham received word the department did not receive the conservation grant. This is the second time in 15 years the department did not receive it.

The fire department has responded to 333 calls for the year as of Tuesday evening, which is the most the department has ever had, according to Graham.

Horton informed the board he had been waiting on poles to arrive to put the stop signs back on Woodlawn, which had been previously removed as a test. The previous signs had been used to replace older signs.