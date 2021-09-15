Leadington to be represented at fallen Marine's funeral procession

“I think just the body cameras right now,” said Alderman Dustin McKinney, who is a former police chief for the city. “You guys got 17 traffic stops for a whole month. I think spending all that money when you only have three or four officers, I think it needs to be more before we spend that kind of money on full setup.”

The board also approved purchases of $150 plus the cost of ammunition for three of the officers to attend firearms training and $134 for 50 extra uniform patches.

Hicks also told the board it was a slow month with 138 total calls and that thefts were down with only two.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The alderman also agreed to send the department’s unused fingerprinting machine back to the state to be reallocated.

“Anybody who gets booked goes straight to county and gets fingerprinted there,” Davis said. “There's no use for it. We got it on a grant with no cost, so we can't sell it or do anything with it. And we'll basically be giving it back. But we'll also be saving ourselves the internet fee that was required to have a line back there to it, even though we never used it.”

It will save the city $99 a month for the internet line.