Leadington to pursue ballot issue

The Leadington Board of Aldermen on Tuesday night agreed to place on the April 5 ballot an initiative that would roll over the city’s sales tax percentage to the general fund. It also heard about a Community Block Development Grant, took care of a few financial issues, and approved a police department policy on body cameras.

Mayor Joe Davis explained the April 5 ballot issue would involve no new taxes, but it would roll over the city’s existing half-cent sales tax to the general fund. Originally approved in 2003 for water and sewer improvements around town, the tax would be diverted to public safety. Like many rural areas, the Leadington Police Department has been struggling to maintain its department due to challenges within the profession and salary competition from larger cities.

“Long story short, we have our water and sewer tax that we had applied to do a bunch of improvements in the city, it was advised to us to go ahead and try to roll that over,” Davis said. “It's easier to roll a tax over than it is to add a new one to the ballot. It will be on the ballot again, even though it's not necessarily allocated funds. But we're going to try to divert that to the general fund to cover things like public safety.”