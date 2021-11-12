Leadington to pursue ballot issue

The Leadington Board of Aldermen on Tuesday night agreed to place on the April 5 ballot an initiative that would roll over the city’s sales tax percentage to the general fund. It also heard about a Community Block Development Grant, took care of a few financial issues, and approved a police department policy on body cameras.
Mayor Joe Davis explained the April 5 ballot issue would involve no new taxes, but it would roll over the city’s existing half-cent sales tax to the general fund. Originally approved in 2003 for water and sewer improvements around town, the tax would be diverted to public safety. Like many rural areas, the Leadington Police Department has been struggling to maintain its department due to challenges within the profession and salary competition from larger cities.
“Long story short, we have our water and sewer tax that we had applied to do a bunch of improvements in the city, it was advised to us to go ahead and try to roll that over,” Davis said. “It's easier to roll a tax over than it is to add a new one to the ballot. It will be on the ballot again, even though it's not necessarily allocated funds. But we're going to try to divert that to the general fund to cover things like public safety.”
Davis said a public meeting would be held before the election to answer any residents’ questions about the initiative. He repeated it’s not an additional or new tax, the board was told it would be advisable to put it on the ballot as a means of officially turning the tax over to the general fund, where it’s needed, instead of the water and sewer fund, which is less needful of the funding.
The aldermen also participated in a Zoom meeting with Mike Montgomery of Horner & Shifrin Inc. of Poplar Bluff regarding CBDG grant opportunities. Montgomery, a civil project engineer, advised the board to consider sending out an income survey to residents which they would be encouraged to fill out anonymously to accurately gauge the city’s collective financial eligibility for the state grants.
Montgomery explained, based on current census information, the collective population of the city makes too much money to be eligible for CBDG grants. He said it could also be that fewer people in Leadington might have filled out the census, and some who did might have felt compelled to embellish their income, which he said is not uncommon among survey-takers.
Davis said it might be possible to reach out to the grant administrator of Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission and Economic Development to see how such an anonymous survey could be administered. Montgomery said if need could be proven, the city would be encouraged to contact Horner & Shifrin again to see what sort of civil projects could be undertaken.
On the financial side of city issues, the city leaders chose to renew a CD at Belgrade State Bank collecting .52% interest for another 18 months. The board, employees and audience members shared a collective groan at the lackluster rate of return, but agreed it would be in the city’s best interest to renew it for more than 12 months. The aldermen approved a $250 stipend for full-time city employees as a pay increase before the end of the year.
Police Sgt. Marvin Chapman presented the aldermen with a body camera policy to approve. He said it did not need to be approved as an ordinance, just as city policy. The department was approved in July to buy the cameras, and Chapman has been working on making them operational and “official” since they arrived. He said the usage requirements presented borrow heavily from Desloge Police Department’s, which was good enough to share their body camera policy as a template.
Chapman briefly explained the high points.
“There's only one administrator, which is me,” he said. “It's a short training class, which I already went through to train the other officers on how to use them, what to expect from them. And if they have any questions, they can review their own videos when they need to, if they have to, which helps out. I can review all of (the videos), the officers can only review their own and that’s the way the chief wanted it. He only wants to be able to review his, and only wants one administrator.
“We all agreed we didn't want to go into a system without a policy.”
In other business:
The board heard a resident’s complaint about a vacant lot whose owner let the grass grow, the resident kept mowing it, and the owner is now allegedly parking derelict cars on the property. The board encouraged the police department to stay on top of nuisance properties and untended conditions that violate city ordinance.
The board discussed their upcoming participation in the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, set for Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., with the mayor and various others adding that at some point, they’d like to update their Christmas decorations, particularly a Christmas tree they say has seen better days.
The board agreed the city offices would be closed Dec. 23-24, acknowledging Christmas’s falling on a Saturday this year.
The board agreed to buy a fitted vest for a female police officer. The city buys bulletproof vests for its officers, but expects the officer to pay for half the cost, amortized over the course of 12 months and taken from the officer’s paycheck. The officer is expected in good faith to work at least a year for the city.
The city also announced the filing period for the April 5 election is Dec. 7-28, and anyone who would like to run for aldermanic positions currently held by Debbi Matthews and Dustin McKinney should file between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding Dec. 23-24. Candidates for the board of aldermen must be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen, and a resident of Leadington for one year.
The next board of aldermen meeting is at 6 p.m., Dec. 14, preceded by a 5:30 p.m. Planning and Zoning Committee hearing.
