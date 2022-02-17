Leadwood alderman resigns

The small town of Leadwood is once again experiencing a shake-up among its leadership.

A resignation letter bearing the signature of Ward 2 Alderman Randy Howard was received in the city offices Tuesday morning, with no explanation as to the cause of resignation, only that his leave-taking was effective Feb. 15. It is expected to be officially accepted at the next board meeting on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

Howard had been elected to the board in April 2020 and made a write-in bid during a three-candidate race for the mayoral seat last spring after David Henry stepped down. His vote tally was second-highest, losing to Ed Austin by only 7 votes.

Mayor Austin confirmed Thursday that the resignation letter had been submitted, but said he wasn’t sure about Howard’s reasons for resigning.

Ward 1 Alderman Aaron Penberthy, who regularly sits next to Howard, said he also was unclear as to why Howard was leaving the board, but he hated to lose him. Penberthy said, while he himself briefly considered resigning just recently, he concluded he would stay on.

“I can promise you this,” he texted Tuesday. “…I’m not going anywhere. I’m out working every day with the city workers for free and doing my work in the evenings and at night. This will be a nice place again and the right things done.

“I’m trying to fight for the world I want to live in. Even if I’m not around to enjoy the results.”

Police Chief Jason Jarvis said he was also thinking about leaving his position. He said he hoped to get his second-in-command, Officer Emily Portell, adequately trained to replace him as soon as possible.

In addition to leading the police department, which has seen high turnover among its chiefs in the past few years and has suffered from a lack of competitive budget and salary, Jarvis holds a full-time job with the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs in Dittmer.

He said Tuesday that his family has also experienced a variety of health issues that have required extra time and attention, in addition to holding what equates to two full-time jobs.

“And that's why we're looking at moving Emily up, but that’s a lot to ask of a young lady who's got three years of experience,” he said of Portell, who has stuck around for the last two or three chiefs. “Usually by the time you’re chief, you’ve got your bachelor's degrees, you got all these certifications by your mid- to the last of your career. Usually it's a progression, but with her, she's being thrown in there.”

Jarvis said e-ticketing has recently been instituted, which should streamline operations. New uniforms have been purchased and a one-cent sales tax issue is being put on the ballot in hopes of raising money for the department, which along with other rural police departments struggles mightily to compete with the salaries offered by larger municipal departments.

He said many might not think a small town like Leadwood, which has an estimated population of 1,443, would need a robust police department, but they’re working on 12 cases that have developed since Jan. 4, and seven of the 12 deal with felony charges.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

