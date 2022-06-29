Leadwood aldermen discuss full-time campers

The Leadwood City Council met in regular session Monday Evening at City Hall on Bank Street to work on several issues, after not having a meeting last month.

There was a discussion about residents living in campers in the city on a permanent basis. The building inspector stated that one ordinance stated that residents can live in campers temporarily. He also said that another ordinance states that someone cannot stay in a camper for more than 30 days in a calendar year. The council decided to table the discussion.

Aldermen also talked about abandoned houses in the city. One home being discussed dealt with a dwelling that has become overgrown and is owned by a California resident. The city plans to cut the yard with a tractor and rotary cutter and attempt to contact the owner about getting the yard mowed and trimmed.

The council passed a resolution for the 2022 Transportation Alternative Grant Program to fund a sidewalk and bike trail around the West County School District. Mayor Ed Austin read the resolution.

“…Whereas the city recognizes the importance of working to provide and improve our pedestrian and pedestrian-related infrastructure and whereas the city has identified the Transportation Alternative Grant Program as a potential source of funding for related improvements," Austin read, "The city of Leadwood does hereby express a willingness to commit to the project’s development, implementation, construction, maintenance, management and financing if awarded the grant through this program.”

St. Francois County will apply for half of the funding and the city of Leadwood will apply for the other half.

The council approved the replacement of the tarp for the city dump truck. The street department asked to have an ice maker installed and the council decided that the department could get ice from the ice maker at the fire department instead.

Replacing the flow meter for the city well was approved for $1,000. In the wastewater department, the council approved a sump pump for $1,200.

In a discussion, the street department agree to purchase seven tons of asphalt for street repairs, especially to address issues on Church Street.

Police Chief Emily Portell stated that there several police reports for the month, no citations, and one warning was issued.

It was announced that there will be a craft show at the park on July 23 with about 30 vendors. The city also approved a plan for a city-wide yard sale on Aug. 6.

The council approved the 2019 audit and the bid for pre-audit, as well as three audits for 2020, 2021 and 2022. The price of the audits will not exceed $5,700.

The council also approved three new business licenses, for Benoist Excavating LLC., Hedgecorth Gym and Dollar General.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.