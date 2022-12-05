Leadwood aldermen discuss property, water, city trucks

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen at Monday night’s meeting discussed the nearby construction project and a request to sell city property, the state of the street department’s trucks, and the perennial topic, the city’s ongoing water and sewer project, a project that's worn on for more than a decade.

City Property

Alderman John Vickers proposed a work session be scheduled to discuss a request to buy a city building. Mayor Ed Austin agreed, but was interrupted by a member of the audience, identified as Robbie Crump, who asked which building it was.

“We’re talking about the old police garage, the man who bought up this whole block wants to have it,” Austin said, referring to the building on the corner of Hoffman and West Seventh streets which also, at one time in Leadwood’s history, housed the city’s fire department. The block on Bank Street was purchased recently by what city officials said was an out-of-town buyer looking to restore the buildings.

“Are you going to put it up for bid, maybe if you do, I’d take it. I haven’t seen that old fire station in a long time, but if that’s something that was in my budget to get, I’d like to bid against it, see what he puts in on it,” Crump said. “Because I mean, what’s he gonna do there? Ole Charlie (Lewis, alderman and former block owner) would know better than anyone on that. I mean, how are you all gonna do that…”

Austin said he was under the impression the new owner of the other buildings in the same block was wanting to make an offer, and the alderman wanted to consider it.

“That’s fair. You want to make an offer, you’re more than welcome,” the mayor said. “The man took a picture from 1905, 1935, and he blew it up and his men are restoring (the property) back to look like that. Probably for a tourist attraction.”

Street Department Trucks

“We have issues,” said Leadwood Street Department worker Alan Christopher as he launched into a description of the troubles they’re having with their two work trucks, both from 2000, one a Ford F-150 with 208,000 miles, the other a Ford F-350 with 330,000 miles. “They’re the same issues we’ve been trying to straighten out for awhile. Mine’s still cutting out, dying…”

“…Mine’s going straight to hot and dies, but it ain’t hot,” said Street Department worker Randy Barton, joining in.

“…My windshield’s still dripping water on the passenger side,” Christopher continued.

Mayor Austin, a mechanic who works on vehicles for a Park Hills tire company, asked the men questions related to the trucks’ performance, but the three could not come to an agreement on the precise cause of the mechanical problems on the vehicle Barton uses. Austin offered to take a look at the truck, and to call an automotive glass purveyor to see about reglazing the windshield of the truck Christopher uses.

City Water & Sewer

Water & Sewer Supervisor Kevin Brooks was absent, so Austin announced the Missouri Department of Natural Resources recently gave Leadwood’s water system a clean bill of health, free of radionuclides, the toxic or carcinogenic chemicals which can occur naturally in water supplies.

Austin also brought up the department’s on-call schedule, which has city employees in the street and water/sewer departments taking turns to monitor the water and sewer system on a regular basis, in case the aging equipment malfunctions. Many on the board agreed, employees taking turns for on-call duty that lasts a week is too long.

“It’s fine and dandy that the guys are on-call during the weekend, we get that … but this on-call, full week at a time, is not,” Austin said. “I mean, if anything happens, they’re calling Kevin anyway.”

Barton said, “If I’m gonna be on-call all week, fine, let’s make it a little worthwhile to do it. But if not, then I’ll come out and help them however I can.”

The aldermen agreed to table the matter and discuss it further at a work session.

On another note, Austin announced he heard from Tim Robbs, the engineer working on the city’s massive plan to overhaul the aging water and sewer system, that the city did not win a $2,051,000 ARPA grant through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The city had hoped to apply the grant money to the USDA Rural Development (USDA) loan the city has taken out to fund the citywide project. Austin said, however, the application has been placed on an ARPA waiting list, so if a funded project comes in under budget or is bypassed, Leadwood is one of 15 cities that could be considered for any of the newly-available funding.

Alderman Charlie Lewis further explained the ARPA money was intended to be “free money” on top of the DNR grant that the USDA loan was to pay off.

Austin updated the audience on the glacial progress of the planning stages for the overhaul, saying the engineer’s plans have been approved by DNR and are now on a desk at the USDA.

“(USDA) is short of engineers and they said it would be around Christmastime before their engineers looked at it to approve it,” he said. “Once it is approved, then we move into the budgeting and going out for bid and things of that nature.

“…We’ll jump through hurdles and hurdles and hurdles and hurdles, and trust me, I still call them every Monday, Charlie and Vickers both told me when I came on, ‘You’ve got to stay on them,’” Austin said.

One woman in the audience, Danielle Mercer, complimented Austin and the aldermen for their patience and dedication to see the overhaul through.

“We’ve come a long way, compared to the amount of time that we’ve had to deal with this (as a city),” she said. “I mean, this isn’t from two mayors ago, this started three or four mayors ago. I’m giving the board credit and the mayor credit, because I was one of the first ones to come in here and raise hell about it.”

In other business, the aldermen:

Voted to give the annual, $100 Christmas bonus for each full-time city worker, which number six.

Heard a public complaint about the number of campers being used as permanent dwellings by individuals and families.

Acknowledged the St. Francois County Sheriff’s personnel were doing a good job in helping to monitor the city’s streets while the town is in between police chiefs.